BOMBSHELL – 10% OF WORLD POPULATION OR 780 MILLION PEOPLE MAY ALREADY HAVE COVID-19 – MORE THAN 20 TIMES OF THE CURRENT CONFIRMED CASES: WORLD HEALTH ORGANISATION MAKES SHOCK REVELATION

Politics | October 7, 2020 by | 0 Comments

   

    

    

Coronavirus - 10 Percent World Population Infected By Covid-19

    

   

WHO World Health Organization - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Dr Michael Ryan

      

   

     

   

    

FINANCE TWITTER

.

Copyright © 2020 | Malaysia Chronicle