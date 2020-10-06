NO NATIONWIDE LOCKDOWN FOR NOW – MUHYIDDIN ADMITS LAX SOP COMPLIANCE DURING SABAH POLLS CAMPAIGNING LED TO RECORD HIGH NEW CASES

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin says there will be no lockdown implemented in Malaysia for now, despite the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Instead, he said Putrajaya will only be implementing targeted enhanced movement control order (TEMCO) in areas with high cases.

“If we implement (an MCO) again, it can lead to huge effects which we worry could lead to a collapse of our social and economic system,” he said in a national address today.

