NO NATIONWIDE LOCKDOWN FOR NOW – MUHYIDDIN ADMITS LAX SOP COMPLIANCE DURING SABAH POLLS CAMPAIGNING LED TO RECORD HIGH NEW CASES

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin says there will be no lockdown implemented in Malaysia for now, despite the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Instead, he said Putrajaya will only be implementing targeted enhanced movement control order (TEMCO) in areas with high cases.

“If we implement (an MCO) again, it can lead to huge effects which we worry could lead to a collapse of our social and economic system,” he said in a national address today.

PM admits Sabah polls contributed to surge in Covid-19 cases

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin (third from right) at a market in Tuaran when campaigning for the Sabah polls.

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin today admitted that the Sabah elections had contributed to the surge in Covid-19 cases, but said the polls was something they could not avoid.

Muhyiddin said the election had to be held as the Sabah governor had dissolve the state assembly.

“We couldn’t avoid it,” he said at a special telecast this evening.

However, Muhyiddin said that SOPs, like social distancing wasn’t observed during campaigning.

