DO SOMETHING BEFORE OUTBREAK GETS OUT OF HAND – EVEN MCA RAPS ‘SLEEPING BEAUTY’ MUHYIDDIN, ADVISES ‘PARTIAL MCO’ – AMID WARNING FROM MOH OF 4,500 NEW CASES DAILY BY MONTH-END IN WORST SCENARIO

Govt should consider partial MCO before the outbreak gets the upper hand

As the number of confirmed Covid-19 positive cases continues to soar, the government should consider re-introducing a partial MCO to sever the chain of infections as well as to quell the harm caused by the third wave of the pandemic.

In consideration of protecting the national economy, welfare and livelihoods of the rakyat, and as it may not be feasible for our nation to execute a full MCO, nevertheless, certain key measures to flatten the curve can be restarted until a vaccine for the coronavirus has been successfully developed and can be used safely.

Following are a few proposed measures which the National Security Council could adopt in the next fortnight:

1) Persons arriving on the peninsula or other parts of the country from Sabah or other high-risk areas must undergo mandatory quarantine at a designated centre, and not at home.

2) Prohibit inter-state travel: With the exception of essential needs, any inter-state travel should be banned unless if the individual applies for an approval letter from the Royal Malaysian Police.

3) Prohibit all types of functions where more than 50 persons may gather to reduce the risk of group infections.

4) Encourage the public and private sectors to allow employees to work from home to lower the numbers of people travelling, thereby risks of infections may likewise be decreased.

As further action by the government is urgently required, it must take the initiative to prevent the virus from spreading wider. Identifying confirmed cases through the mandatory quarantine can prevent Covid-19 from reaching a larger population.

Otherwise, our country’s healthcare system will come under tremendous pressure and may even collapse in wake of treating the massive number of patients.

The mutated strain of Covid-19 is highly contagious. Each individual residing in our country must exercise vigilance and undertake the role of a frontliner. Refrain from going out as much as possible. Stay home. Leave your home only if it is necessary and even then, stringently abide by the SOPs established by the authorities. Download the MySejahtera app to scan and register your movements. Measure your body’s temperature, wear a facemask, wash your hands frequently, maintain a physical distance of one-metre and etc. Treat your movements like as if the MCO is enforced.

Only when we help and take care of each other will we be able to have the opportunity to control the third wave of the pandemic, failing which, all our past efforts will be in vain.

Media statement = Datuk Chong Sin Woon, MCA Secretary General

Noor Hisham predicts grim virus future, urges public cooperation

MALAYSIA could log 20,000 Covid-19 cases by October 10 with an infection rate, or R-naught (R0) of 1.86.This worst-case scenario was demonstrated today by director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah using charts on social media. It is not known what the R0 value is today, as it changes depending on the number of daily confirmed cases. A record 432 cases were reported yesterday, compared to 293 the day before. Noor Hisham posted projections for three hypothetical scenarios based on varying R0 values. At 2.2 R0, Malaysia could see more than 4,500 cases daily by October 31. At 1.5 R0, new daily cases would not exceed 1,500, and in the best-case scenario at 0.3 R0, they would number 100 or less. R0 is the rate at which an infection spreads. The higher the number, the quicker the infection is being transmitted. “This graph is the simplest way to illustrate our current scenario. Let us all come together to flatten the curve again,” Noor Hisham said. Dr Jill Ho, a healthcare coordinator at Acts Community, a non-profit organisation aiding marginalised communities, said the charts compare the rates at which new cases increase or decrease. “Scenario one is when there are 100 new cases on day one, and another 100 new cases on day two,” she said. “Scenario two is 10 new cases on day one, and 100 new cases on day two.” “Between the two scenarios, the first has a lower increase compared to the second,” she said. “This is a rough explanation of the R0. Scenario one shows a lower R0 than scenario two because the increase is lower. “If we take good care, we can achieve the desired outcome just like how we managed to flatten the curve in the previous wave of Covid.”