WHO TO BLAME BUT GALLIVANTING, OVER-COMPLACENT POLITICIANS FULL OF THEMSELVES: MALAYSIA BRACES FOR LOCKDOWN 2.0 – AS PM, WHO HIMSELF UNDER QUARANTINE FOR THE 2ND TIME, PREPARES TO ADDRESS NATION AT 6PM:

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is scheduled to give a special address on the Covid-19 situation in the country at 6pm Tuesday (Oct 6).

The address will be shown live on Malaysian television channels RTM, BernamaTV, TV3 and Astro Awani.

It will also be broadcast live on Muhyiddin’s official Facebook page.

In the past week, the numbers of Covid-19 cases in the country have spiked to record highs, with 432 cases recorded on Monday (Oct 5).

The virus first emerged from a seafood market in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, where it had then spread to other countries around the world.

The virus hit the country on Jan 24, with the majority of cases having had a travel history to affected countries.

As of Monday, the country has recorded 12,813 cases with 137 deaths.

Globally, the virus has so far killed 1,033,510 people with a total of 34,850,553 cases recorded, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) classifying it as a pandemic in March.

Govt issues inter-state travel ban to and from Sabah from Oct 7-20