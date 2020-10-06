CHRISTIAN MASSES SUSPENDED IN KL & SELANGOR – BY ORDER OF ARCHBISHOP – AS COVID-19 RETURNS WITH A VENGEANCE

PUBLIC Catholic masses have been suspended effective tomorrow in all parishes within Kuala Lumpur and Selangor because of the increasing cases of Covid-19, said the Archdiocese of Kuala Lumpur.

“This suspension will be reviewed before October 20 and the parishes will be notified accordingly of any future changes,” the archdiocese’s chancellor, Rev Fr Michael Chua said in a statement.

The order is decreed by Kuala Lumpur Archbishop Rev Julian Leow.

“As the daily number of new Covid-19 positive cases has increased exponentially and is expected to surge in the next few weeks, and with the emergence of sporadic (unlinked) cases appearing in the community, especially in the Klang Valley, the archdiocesan crisis management task force has recommended that additional public health measures be taken immediately to reduce the risk of transmission.”

Other measures include refraining from travelling to neighbouring states to attend mass, and the postponement of sacraments, such as confirmation, first holy communion and infant baptisms.

Weddings should also be postponed if possible, or confined to immediate family members, or a number not exceeding 20 people, excluding those in high-risk categories. The same criterion applies to funerals.

Chua said the live-streaming of masses will continue, while parishes in Pahang, Negri Sembilan and Terengganu may continue with physical mass but must ensure parishioners pre-register their attendance and to ensure that those travelling from other areas do not attend mass.

Malaysia has been recording triple digits of new Covid-19 infections in recent days, reaching a record high of 432 new daily cases yesterday.

While most are in Sabah and Kedah, numbers are also on the increase in Selangor, which recorded 34 new cases yesterday, while Kuala Lumpur recorded seven.

