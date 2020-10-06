It is not common for a person to be quarantined twice, let alone if it involves the Prime Minister.

It seems that during the Covid-19 pandemic that hit the world, well in any country, no one has ever been quarantined twice.

But that is what is destined to happen in our country and it has happened to a Prime Minister.

What does God want to show from that?

Previously, Muhyiddin Yassin was often praised because he was said to be a Prime Minister who was good at reading prayers.

For that – I do not know whether it was instructed or not – the government’s TV channel has repeated the recitation of Muhyiddin’s prayers dozens of times a day until finally many became disgusted and disgusted with him.

Due to being repeated too often, some even switched off the broadcast or turn off the TV every time the prayer reading appears.

But they did so not because they were fed-up or disgusted with the recitation of the prayer, just that for sane people, the work of the Prime Minister is not to recite the prayer.

For that, there is no need to hear the same prayer from a Prime Minister up to dozens of times a day.

The Prime Minister’s basic job is to help, solve problems and provide well-being to the people.

If because you are good at reading prayers, this is to be used as a measure for performance as a Prime Minister, it is better for Hadi Awang, Nik Abduh or Mokhtar Senik to take on the task.

Of course, their prayers are tastier, smoother and more syahdu than Muhyiddin.

However, do Hadi Awang, Nik Abduh or Mokhtar Senik deserve to be the Prime Minister?

The Prime Minister was first quarantined when a positive Covid-19 high-ranking government official attended a meeting he chaired last May.

At that time he was quarantined for 14 days.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin was once again quarantined for 14 days when he chaired the National Security Council meeting on October 3 which was also attended by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Zulkifli Al-Bakri who is now confirmed positive for Covid-19.

Although the disease is God’s destiny and Muhyiddin is quarantined, it is also God’s destiny, but by happening twice it seems that something is wrong with the leadership and the government through the betrayal he is leading now.

Worse, in the aftermath of the call for the people to take care of their health and comply with the SOP to prevent the spread of Covid-19, which was destined to finally be confirmed by a minister himself.

Based on Zulkifli’s many associations here and there, not only are many affected by this epidemic, but it is not impossible that some other ministers will also be positive.

It may be that all of this is an address or indication of God who wants Muhyiddin to think and not hesitate to act for good.

This is because, twice quarantined is something extraordinary and it does not happen in other countries or to other leaders, either in Islamic countries or non-Muslim countries.

While we should all continue to pray to God for protection from this epidemic, preferably secretly and not by showing off, Muhyiddin in particular should take a lot of lessons from this event.

It is not only about the leadership and status of the government he leads, but also from the aspect of negligence, including the possibility of similar speech-making behaviors that are rampant in his current administration.

In addition, what is also hard to deny so many strange things happen and awkward in the current government, even though singing is this government is a government of Malay / Muslim as if God blessed existence.

Before more calamities hit, especially if Muhyiddin himself felt he could no longer handle everything that happened, including himself who is not very healthy due to the cancer siege in his body, this second quarantine period should be used to think more about the country than himself.

If it is better to resign and resign, in addition, the support of some UMNO MPs for him is gone, it is better to just stop before destiny comes again to be quarantined for the third time after this.

Bukan sesuatu yang biasa bila seseorang itu kena kuarantin sebanyak dua kali, apa lagi kalau ia melibatkan Perdana Menteri.

Rasanya, sepanjang pandemik Covid-19 ini melanda dunia, baik di penjuru negara mana sekali pun, tidak ada sesiapa pernah dikuarantin sebanyak dua kali.

Tetapi itulah yang ditakdirkan berlaku di negara kita dan ia pula terjadi kepada seorang Perdana Menteri.

Apakah agaknya yang Tuhan mahu tunjukkan daripada perkara itu?

Sebelum ini, Muhyiddin Yassin sering dipuji kerana beliau dikatakan seorang Perdana Menteri yang pandai membaca doa.

Untuk itu – tak tahulah sama ada diberi arahan atau tidak – saluran tv kerajaan telah mengulangsiar bacaan doa Muhyiddin itu berpuluh-puluh kali sehari sehingga akhirnya ramai yang jadi meluat dan jelak dengannya.

Berikutan terlalu kerap diulang-ulang, ada yang sehingga mengalih siaran atau menutup tv setiap kali bacaan doa itu muncul.

Tetapi mereka berbuat begitu bukanlah kerana meluat dan jelak dengan bacaan doa itu, cuma bagi rakyat yang waras, kerja Perdana Menteri bukanlah membaca doa.

Untuk itu, tiada keperluan mendengar doa yang sama daripada seorang Perdana Menteri sampai berpuluh-puluh kali dalam sehari.

Kerja asas Perdana Menteri ialah menolong, menyelesaikan masalah dan memberi kesejahteraan kepada rakyat.

Kalau kerana pandai membaca doa mahu dijadikan ukuran hebat atau layaknya seorang Perdana Menteri, lebih baik Hadi Awang, Nik Abduh atau Mokhtar Senik saja menggalas tugas tersebut.

Sudah tentu bacaan doa mereka lebih sedap, lebih lancar dan lebih syahdu berbanding Muhyiddin.

Namun, adakah Hadi Awang, Nik Abduh atau Mokhtar Senik layak jadi Perdana Menteri?

Kali pertama Perdana Menteri dikuarantin ialah apabila seorang pegawai tinggi kerajaan yang positif Covid-19 hadir dalam mesyuarat yang dipengerusikannya pada Mei lalu.

Ketika itu beliau dikuarantin selama 14 hari.

Semalam pula, Muhyiddin sekali lagi dikuarantin selama 14 hari apabila mempengerusikan mesyuarat Majlis Keselamatan Negara pada 3 Oktober lalu yang turut dihadiri Menteri di Jabatan Perdana Menteri, Zulkifli Al-Bakri yang kini disahkan positif Covid-19.

Walaupun ditimpa penyakit adalah takdir Tuhan dan Muhyiddin dikuarantin juga suatu takdir Tuhan, tetapi dengan berlaku sebanyak dua kali seolah-olah ada yang tidak kena dengan kepimpinan dan kerajaan melalui pengkhianatan yang diterajuinya kini.

Lebih buruk, di kala seruan demi seruan agar rakyat menjaga kesihatan dan mematuhi SOP untuk mencegah penularan Covid-19, yang ditakdirkan akhirnya seorang menteri sendiri disahkan positif.

Berdasarkan pergaulan Zulkifli yang banyak ke sana dan ke sini, bukan saja ramai terkesan dengan wabak ini, malah tidak mustahil ada beberapa menteri lain juga bakal positif dibuatnya.

Boleh jadi semua ini merupakan suatu alamat atau petunjuk Tuhan yang mahu Muhyiddin berfikir dan tidak ragu-ragu bertindak demi kebaikan.

Ini kerana, dua kali dikuarantin adalah sesuatu yang luar biasa dan ia pula tidak berlaku di negara lain atau kepada pemimpin-pemimpin lain, baik di negara Islam atau negara bukan Islam.

Sementara kita semua harus terus berdoa kepada Tuhan memohon perlindungan daripada wabak ini, sebaiknya secara diam-diam dan bukan dengan menunjuk-nunjuk, Muhyiddin khususnya harus mengambil banyak iktibar daripada peristiwa ini.

Ia bukan saja mengenai kepimpinan dan status kerajaan yang dipimpinnya, tetapi juga daripada aspek kecuaian, termasuk kemungkinan adanya perangai-perangai cakap tak serupa bikin yang sedang berleluasa dalam pentadbirannya sekarang.

Selain itu, apa yang sukar dinafikan juga ialah begitu banyak berlaku perkara-perkara pelik dan janggal dalam kerajaan sekarang, meskipun yang didendangkan ialah kerajaan ini merupakan kerajaan Melayu/Islam yang seolah-olah direstui Tuhan kewujudannya.

Sebelum lebih banyak musibah melanda, terutama jika Muhyiddin sendiri merasakan beliau tidak mampu lagi menangani semua yang berlaku, termasuk dirinya yang tidak berapa sihat akibat kepungan kanser dalam badannya, tempoh kuarantin kali kedua ini sebaiknya dipergunakan untuk memikirkan lebih tentang negara berbanding diri sendiri.

Kalau berundur dan meletak jawatan itu lebih baik, tambahan lagi sokongan sebahagian Ahli-Ahli Parlimen UMNO terhadapnya sudah tiada lagi, eloklah berhenti saja sebelum takdir datang lagi untuk dikuarantin buat kali yang ketiganya selepas ini.

-https://shahbudindotcom.net/

