‘THE SITUATION IS ESCALATING’ – AND THIS IS BEFORE INCLUDING THE MINISTERS’ CLUSTER: WITH THE ‘BIGWIGS’ ALL ON QUARANTINE LEAVE – WHO WILL MAKE THE TOUGH DECISIONS? AT LEAST, PROTECT THE YOUNG FIRST – CLOSE SCHOOLS FOR 2 WEEKS

The country is now facing a third wave of Covid-19 outbreaks, with several commonly visited locations seeing cases of the coronavirus.

Compared to the first wave in January, which was mostly imported cases that were quickly contained, and the second wave in March during which the cases revolved around religious institutions, the latest wave is hitting closer to urban centres.

Many of the new clusters can be traced to people with a travel history to Sabah, where several districts are under partial lockdown.

Covid-19 cases were found at a prison in Tawau in early September and it later became apparent that the virus escaped into the community.

This coincided with the Sabah state election, where political activists from across the country descended on the state to campaign for their parties. Likewise, tourists also visited the state during this period.

After they returned to their home states and infected family, friends and colleagues, Covid-19 cases began cropping up at schools, universities, malls, government officers, places of worship and residential areas.

Malaysiakini has compiled below a list of notable locations that have been affected by Covid-19 cases in the last two weeks (Sept 23 to Oct 5).

The locations have been sanitised and are safe but individuals who may have been in close contact with people infected with Covid-19 should take precaution.

Schools

At least eight government schools have been affected in the last two weeks.

On Sept 25, a student at Kolej Tunku Kurshiah in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, had to be quarantined after her father, who just returned from Sabah, tested positive for Covid-19. Her father had accompanied her for enrolment day at the boarding school.

On Sept 28, two siblings studying at SMK Pandamaran Jaya in Klang, Selangor were infected by another sibling who had just returned from Sabah. They are part of the Jalan Apas cluster.

Then, on Oct 1, 600 students at SK Permatang Janggus in Penaga, Penang, had to be tested after a teacher was infected with Covid-19. The teacher is the spouse of Kedah state executive councillor Azman Nasrudin (above), who was infected after returning from Sabah.

On Oct 2, two classes at SK Putrajaya Presint 8(1) were reportedly closed after a staff member and her daughter were infected. Her husband had just returned from Sabah. They are part of the Selasih cluster.

On the same day, SK Padang Kemunting in Kuala Terengganu, Terengganu, was ordered to close after a teacher was infected with the virus. Her husband had just returned from Sabah.

Then on Oct 5, SMK Kompleks Seberang Takir and SK Kompleks Seberang Takir, also in Kuala Terengganu, were closed after students and teachers came in close contact with a Covid-19 patient at the school.

On the same day, students at SK Taman Tasik Ampang in Selangor were told to get tested after a teacher became infected at a friend’s house.

Universities

At least six institutions of higher learning have also been impacted by the latest wave of Covid-19 cases.

On Sept 30, Universiti Teknologi Petronas in Seri Iskandar, Perak, ordered its students not to return to the campus after a student on campus, who came from a high-risk area, tested positive for Covid-19.

On Oct 4, Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA) in Terengganu, closed all three of its campuses after a staff member came down with Covid-19. The staff was on the same Kuala Terengganu-Kuala Lumpur flight with someone who had visited Sabah and became infected.

On Oct 5, Universiti Utara Malaysia in Kedah suspended all classes after a student who returned from Sabah tested positive for Covid-19.

Three more universities were affected after Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri visited them recently, after returning from Sabah. He was confirmed positive with Covid-19.

Zukkifli visited Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia in Bandar Baru Nilai, Negeri Sembilan, on Oct 2, as well as Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia in Bangi, Selangor, and Universiti Teknology Mara in Shah Alam, Selangor, on Oct 4.

Malls

Malaysiakini previously compiled a list of six malls impacted by Covid-19 cases recently and the list has grown in the last two weeks.

The latest on the list are One Utama Shopping Centre and Paradigm Mall, both in Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

The One Utama Shopping Centre case involved an employee at a Mac City Service Centre outlet who last clocked in on Sept 30 while the Paradigm Mall case involved an employee at Padini’s Brands Outlet whose roommate had just returned from Sabah.

To recap, the recently affected malls also include The Linc KL, Suria KLCC, NU Sentral and KL Gateway Mall in Kuala Lumpur, Sunway Pyramid Mall in Subang Jaya, Selangor, and Aeon Mall in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan.

Government offices

The most high-profile venue is the Prime Minister’s Department in Putrajaya, after de facto Religious Affairs Minister Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri attended a National Security Council meeting there on Oct 3, which was chaired by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

After Zulkifli had been tested positive for Covid-19, several top government leaders, including the prime minister, were yesterday sent into quarantine.

Zulkifli, the first minister to be infected with Covid-19, also visited several places of worship between Sept 25 and Oct 5, namely Masjid Lul Albab in Jerteh, Terengganu, Surau An-Nur in Bangi, Selangor, Masjid Jamel Sultan Hisamuddin in Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi, Selangor, and Masjid Dato Kelana Petra in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan.

Prior to that, on Oct 1, Kompleks Seri Negeri in Ayer Keroh, Malacca, which is the administrative centre of the state government, was also shut down after Ayer Limau assemblyperson Amiruddin Yusof tested positive for Covid-19. He had campaigned in the Sabah election.

Amiruddin’s infection also caused the entire state government leadership, including Malacca Chief Minister Sulaiman Md Ali (above), to undergo a Covid-19 test.

Other notable locations

With many of the Covid-19 cases being transmitted through interstate travel, several Covid-19 patients have gone through various airports.

Among the airports affected in the last two weeks include Sultan Ismail Petra Airport in Kota Bharu, Kelantan, Kota Kinabalu Airport and Tawau Airport in Sabah, Miri Airport in Sarawak and Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 in Sepang.

Transportation hub Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS) was also affected after a passenger infected with Covid-19 took a bus from KLIA2 to TBS and on to Kuantan. On Sept 26, authorities urged those on the same bus to come forward for testing.

There was also a confirmed Covid-19 case reported at a CIMB branch in Bandar Baru Permas Jaya, Johor, on Sept 28.

Before that, a staff member at the UOB Bank Kepong branch was also tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from Sabah.

A Q-Dees branch in Bukit Raja, Selangor, was closed for a week after a pupil and his parents contracted the Covid-19, China Press reported yesterday. The child’s father was infected by a colleague at their Sri Damansara office in Selangor.

