TIME RUNS OUT FOR MUHYIDDIN & CO – EVEN THE COVID-19 IS FED UP OF BEING USED TO MASK ITS LEADERSHIP OF HYPOCRISY & INCONSISTENCY

During the current pandemic, when we refuse to wear a mask or if we break quarantine and are unserious about physical distancing, we put others in danger. Leaders kick up a fuss about keeping resto-bars open past 11pm. Yet, they too indulge in close physical contact and merry making, by attending crowded kenduris and packed dinner celebrations.

We have seen many politicians and other leaders flout the rules set by the home ministry, the National Security Council (MKN), the director-general of health and the health ministry (MOH). University VCs, deans and senior professors dole out health precautions to students. Yet, they stroll into meetings without wearing masks.

After the recent Sabah elections, it is clear many politicians have contributed to the recent spike in Covid-19 infections. They can keep denying it, but science proves otherwise. The latest figures from the health ministry indicate four-digit active cases. Soon we may see a rise in deaths. We are back to the situation we were in, six months ago.

Yet, a few days ago, the Sarawak chief minister announced that state elections could be held any time soon. It is clear that holding another election would be extremely selfish and unethical. In contrast, the higher education ministry hurriedly announced a clampdown on in-person registration of new and returning students. Two contradictory messages by two leaders. It is no wonder that the public is angry and disgusted.

Apparently, some politicians believe elections, campaigning and voting are extraordinary activities immune to the Covid-19 virus. Yet, the higher education minister believes that cancelling in-person student registration is the best thing to do because of the high risks of infection.

There is a pathological pattern of inconsistency in our leadership. This is due to a combination of self-centred and clueless leaders.

On Palestine and renaming of a road

A related issue is the recent renaming of Jalan Raja Laut 1 to Jalan Palestin. The discussion below addresses our leadership’s inconsistency, and the impression projected internationally.

First and foremost, should Malaysians accept substituting an indigenous Malay name of historical significance, with a foreign name? Prior to this, why was there no public discussion? What is the logic of Kuala Lumpur City Hall? Is changing the name to Jalan Palestin a superficial exercise or does it cut deeply into KL’s identity?

Let us try to rationalise by addressing Malaysia’s policy on Palestine and the Palestinians.

Since 2008, over 1.5 million Palestinians in Gaza have faced inhumane and unjust treatment.

Early this year, Malaysia’s Permanent Representative to the UN disagreed with the US move to end the Arab-Israeli conflict unilaterally. Malaysia’s position is that any negotiation for peace in the region must include consultation with the Palestinians.

Malaysia’s active leadership in the UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People further demonstrates our nation’s support for the formation of a sovereign Palestinian state. Over several decades, Malaysia’s voting patterns at the UN have been consistently in support of the two-state solution.

When our Special Envoy to the Middle East submitted his Executive Report to the Prime Minister in August, many were hoping to read about Palestine and the peace process. We were waiting to hear of Perikatan Nasional’s strategy concerning the problem of the Israeli-Palestine impasse.

However, most of the report outlined opportunities for cooperation between Malaysia and the Middle East, including investment opportunities. Our minister did not mention anything about Palestine, or the injustices facing the Palestinian people and Malaysia’s concerns.

Recently, at the 53rd Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, our foreign minister addressed the issue of Palestine. He said Malaysia will “continue to monitor” Israel’s recent announcement to suspend its plan to annex parts of the West Bank.

He also reiterated Malaysia’s position, which is the two-state solution. It was a very non-committal and insipid statement.

Our minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) announced last week that he will visit Saudi Arabia early next year. Topping the agenda would be the status of the Haj pilgrimage for Malaysians in 2021. Nothing was mentioned about Palestine.

It appears that Malaysia does not mention Palestine at international meetings with foreign dignitaries, other than at the UN. We obviously do not want to antagonise Saudi Arabia, a country that is allied with the US and Israel, in their hatred for Iran.

Paying lip service to the Palestinian cause

Yet, we are historically committed to the Palestinian cause. Herein lies the inconsistency. It seems Malaysia can only pay meek lip service to the Palestinians, in the form of renaming a minor road in KL, Jalan Palestin. It is superficial and meaningless.

Palestine currently has an embassy in Kuala Lumpur. The Malaysian Ambassador to Egypt is accredited to Palestine. In December 2019, Malaysia opened an embassy to Palestine in Amman, Jordan.

When Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates established full diplomatic relations with Israel last month, Saudi Arabia remained unfettered. The Saudi Foreign Minister said that normalisation of Saudi-Israel ties can only happen if an official state of Palestine is created. However, this is boisterous, hypocritical dribble.

The kingdom has been quietly cultivating ties with Israel for years, united by their common enemy, Iran. Malaysia’s comment about the actions taken by Bahrain and the UAE remained consistent. We would continue to support efforts for a two-state solution to the Palestinian problem, and we would not establish diplomatic relations with Israel. But this is not good enough.

It is clear that our leadership’s flirtation with inconsistency discredits the country’s international image. We project ourselves as hypocritical. Even domestically, our leaders behave in a contradictory manner, and dish out inconsistent statements. We need leaders of integrity who are consistently serious about steering the country back on the right course.

Little antics such as renaming roads, and last-minute haphazard policy changes confuse and anger the public. Maybe it is time for leaders to “lower their gaze in humility”. Acknowledge that you need extra lessons on how to approach governance with more ethics and intelligence.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

