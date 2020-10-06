‘VERY PERPLEXED’ TIONG WONDERS HOW PEOPLE COULD THINK HE WAS GOING ‘JUMP SHIP’ TO ANWAR CAMP & DESERT MUHYIDDIN – INSISTS ‘THE TRUE WAY TO GOVERN IS TO ENRICH THE PEOPLE’ – YET HE HAS FREQUENTLY BEEN ACCUSED OF BEING A ‘MONEY BAG’ FOR BN

KUCHING: Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Tiong King Sing has pledged his support for Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister, ending days of speculation after his name was on a list of MPs who were purportedly supporting opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim to take over.

In a statement sent via WhatsApp, Tiong who is MP for Bintulu, said Anwar’s latest stunt claiming to have the majority support to take over the government was another example of the opposition leader’s desperate drama to seize power again and had entangled the people.

He said speculation about him supporting Anwar was fake news and mere rumours. “In fact, much of the related information published on those portals is vague and speculative. With nothing confirmed, I urge the people not to fall prey to nonsensical speculation,” he said.

His statement came after several news portals had linked him to 120 other MPs who had supposedly supported Anwar to become the next prime minister, taking over from Muhyiddin.

“I am perplexed as to how my name and Anyi Ngau’s name (another PDP parliamentarian) could be on the list … We (PDP) might be only a minor component partner, (but) we have integrity and principles, unlike some parties who will go along with whoever the PM-elect is,” he said.

He said all politicians must put the people and country first as their priorities by immediately stopping all actions that could disrupt the foundations of the nation and by devoting all resources and efforts towards battling the Covid-19 pandemic to revive the economy.

“The true way to govern a nation is to enrich the people. I sincerely hope that all politicians, including those of the opposition, can work together to support Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin at this vulnerable moment to revitalise our nation,” he added.

BERNAMA

