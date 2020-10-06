WHO’S ZAHID? WHO’S UMNO? WHO’S TOK MAT! – ANNUAR MUSA UNDERMINING HIS PARTY & PARTY BOSSES AGAIN? ‘BN WON’T CO-OPERATE WITH ANWAR BUT WILL SUPPORT MUHYIDDIN’, SAYS UMNO MAN ACCUSED OF BEING MORE LOYAL TO MUHYIDDIN & BERSATU THAN TO HIS OWN PARTY MATES

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional will not cooperate with Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim but will support the leadership of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin under the Perikatan Nasional government instead, says Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

The coalition’s secretary-general said Barisan will continue with its principal decision to back lawmakers who joined Perikatan to form the government en bloc.

“News that I have urged or wanted to cooperate with Anwar and DAP is false and baseless,” said the Ketereh lawmaker in a statement on Monday (Oct 5).

On Sept 24, Anwar claimed that he has a “strong, formidable majority” to form a new federal government.

The Port Dickson MP claimed to have the support of MPs from various parties, including Perikatan.

Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi then issued a statement saying that he received information that a number of Umno and Barisan MPs have voiced support for Anwar.

Annuar also reiterated that Barisan will continue its efforts to strengthened Muafakat Nasional.

ANN

.