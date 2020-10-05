WHAT ABOUT US, MUHYIDDIN!!! AS MALAYSIANS REACT WITH SHOCK & ALARM AT THE VAST TRAIL OF POSSIBLE INFECTIONS CREATED BY INFECTED MINISTER – WITH MUHYIDDIN & CO RUSHING TO ‘SELF-QUARANTINE’ – WHERE’S THE LEADERSHIP – WHAT HAPPENS TO THE REST OF THE COUNTRY – OR IS IT A CASE OF ‘EVERY MAN FOR HIMSELF & THE DEVIL TAKE THE HINDMOST’

Zulkifli has been to three universities, various gatherings since Sabah visit

RELIGIOUS Affairs Minister Zulkfili Mohamad Al-Bakri has been to three universities, visited Kelantan and Terengganu and attended several conferences since returning from Tuaran, Sabah on September 24.

While it’s unknown when or how the minister contracted Covid-19, his Twitter timeline shows the various places he has been since coming back from Sabah.

According to the minister’s official Twitter timeline, the 51-year-old was only in Sabah for one day on September 24 as one day before that he was pictured distributing donations from the Federal Territories Islamic Affairs Department (JAWI) food bank to 50 people at the PPR Pinggiran Bukit Jallil in Kuala Lumpur.

On September 24 in Tuaran, Zulkfili visited former Sabah mufti Sahibus Samahan Tuan Guru Ismail Abbas and distributed donations from the YaPEIM food bank to 200 children in Kg Serusup.

During the one-day trip, Zulkifli also stopped at the Gerai Kelapa Bakar Kak Tini for coconut pudding before stopping at Kg Lok Batik in Tuaran to visit some fire victims.

But upon his return, Zulkifli did not undergo any quarantine process and immediately went to Kelantan on September 25. The government only decided to implement mandatory Covid-19 testing and home quarantine for all travellers returning from Sabah from September 27.

In the first tweet since returning from Tuaran, Zulkifli said he stopped by his kampung in Terengganu to visit his family.

In the tweet, Zulkifli is seen holding hands with an older man, with the caption: “Dropped by my kampung to ask for blessings from my parents.”

After that, Zulkifli began his working tour of Kelantan by visiting Pondok Pasir Tumboh.

Following that, the minister held a town hall meeting in Kelantan on YADIM’s Open Day and stressed the importance of building the economy and self development. In one of the pictures, he is seen sitting beside PAS information chief Nasrudin Hasan Tantawi.

“With good self development, there will be disciplined people to build the economy,” said the tweet.

After the one-day tour, Zulkifli returned to Putrajaya where he stopped for a drink at a local warung in Putrajaya and met several Malay and Chinese youths.

In the video posted on his timeline, Zulkifli is seen handing out souvenirs without a mask in the warung.

Since Kelantan, Zulkifli has been to three universities to handover various donations. They were UiTM in Shah Alam and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia in Bangi on October 4 and Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (October 2), where he also delivered the Friday sermon.

Among some of the major events the minister attended since returning from Tuaran include Majlis Tilawah dan Hafazan al-Qur’an KAFA on October 4 and the three-day Shariah Judiciary and Legal Conference on October 1.

He also attended an October 3 special meeting of the National Security Council (NSC), which was chaired by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

A number of ministers had also attended the meeting, along with director-general of health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, who sat some seats away from Zulkifli.

Photos of the meeting showed Zulkifli in the meeting without a mask.

Zulkifili confirmed that he has tested positive for Covid-19 in a Facebook post today.

