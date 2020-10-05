HAS ANWAR GONE ‘UNDERGROUND’: AMID WARNING FROM PALACE, ANWAR SOURCE CLAIMS ANWAR ‘STILL HAS THE NUMBERS’ & AWAITING NEW DATE FOR AUDIENCE WITH KING – WHY DOESN’T ANWAR COME OUT & SAY SO HIMSELF?

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim still has the numbers to form the federal government and is waiting for Istana Negara to set a new date for his audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, according to a source.

“To be honest, this is a complicated matter. It involves the royal institution.

“However, I can confirm that Datuk Seri (Anwar) is waiting for a new date for his audience with the king,” the source told Malaysiakini.

Furthermore, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said not all of PKR leaders are in the know of the latest developments regarding this issue.

On the same note, the source confirmed that Anwar still has the numbers, which include lawmakers from Sabah and Sarawak.

“Some say 121 (MPs support him), some say 125. This is not important to us. What is important is that there is strong majority support,” he added.

On Sept 23, Anwar announced he possessed the support to form the government and declared that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s seven-month reign had ended.

The opposition leader said he had submitted the names of MPs who supported him to the palace and promised to reveal more after his audience with the king.

Later that day, Istana Negara issued a statement that an audience was granted to Anwar and his wife, PKR advisor Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, on Sept 22 but this was cancelled due to the king’s health condition.

Sultan Abdullah had returned to Istana Negara last Friday after undergoing treatment at the National Heart Institute (IJN) in Kuala Lumpur from Sept 21.

His Majesty was initially warded for food poisoning but an MRI on Sept 22 revealed that he had also sustained sports-related injuries.

In February, Sultan Abdullah had to intervene in a political crisis following the resignation of Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister and the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government.

His Majesty then proceeded to conduct interviews with all 222 MPs before appointing Muhyiddin as prime minister after the latter forged an alliance with Umno/BN, PAS, GPS and others called Perikatan Nasional (PN).

However, PN’s three-seat majority has left the current administration in a fragile situation.

After Anwar’s announcement, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi revealed that numerous MPs from his party and BN are supporting the opposition leader to form a new government.

Palace issues warning against spreading fake news