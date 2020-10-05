MUHYIDDIN ADMITS UNDER QUARANTINE FOR 14 DAYS, INSISTS TESTED ‘NEGATIVE’ – EVEN AS PICS OF BANNERS BLAMING POLITICIANS FOR COVID-19 SPIKE GO VIRAL
KUALA LUMPUR — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said he will be working from home during the 14-day self-quarantine period, since he was in the same meeting recently with minister Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad who has tested positive for Covid-19.
He also insisted that this is despite him being tested negative for Covid-19 three times in the past three weeks.
“As a precautionary measure, I have also carried out swab tests to detect Covid-19 every two weeks since April 2020 and all these detection tests have been confirmed to be NEGATIVE. Besides that, I have carried out three (3) Covid-19 tests in the past three weeks that is on 22, 26, 29 September 2020 and was found to be NEGATIVE,” he added. – MALAY MAIL
Photos of banners blaming politicians for Covid-19 spike go viral
The banners were put up at the overhead walkway near the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital and near the Perak Stadium food court.
Pictures of the banners have gone viral on social media.
The banner near the hospital contained an explicit four-letter-word, while the other one alleged corruption among ministers.
A check at the respective locations on Sunday showed that the banners were no longer there.
When contacted, Ipoh OCPD Asst Comm A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz (pic) said the police have also checked at both locations.
“We found the banners in nearby rubbish bins.
“The Sungai Senam sub-district police station chief has lodged a report and we will open a police inquiry paper,” he added. – ANN
MALAY MAIL /ANN
