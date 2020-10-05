COVID SHOCKER – 432 NEW CASES – WITH NSC, ENTIRE CABINET TO TEST & UNDERGO QUARANTINE
PUTRAJAYA: The health ministry reported 432 new Covid-19 cases today, almost all of which were local transmissions.
It is the highest number of Covid-19 cases recorded in a day to date.
Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this brought the total number of Covid-19 infections to 12,813.
New Covid-19 cases hit 432, patients in ICU growing
A record-setting 432 new Covid-19 cases were reported as of noon today, while the number of patients in intensive care units (ICUs) continues to climb.
Most of the new cases emerged from Kedah (231), followed by Sabah (130).
Every state and territory recorded new cases except for Perlis and Penang, with the highest being Selangor (34), followed by Kuala Lumpur (7), and Terengganu (5).
The current active caseload stood at 2,336.
There were no new deaths attributed to Covid-19 reported today. – MKINI
Attendees of PM Dept meeting on Oct 3 on 14-day house quarantine, as minister tests positive for Covid-19
KUALA LUMPUR— The Ministry of Health has today confirmed an individual who had attended a meeting at the Prime Minister’s Department on October 3 has tested positive for Covid-19.
Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said as such, all attendees of the meeting has been put under a 14-day home quarantine.
“All identified close contacts have been provided a 14-days Home Surveillance Order (HSO) from the last date of their exposure,” he said in a statement here.
Among those present in the meeting were Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob; Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof; Senior Minister of Education, Dr Radzi Jidin; Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba and related ministers.
Also present were Dr Noor Hisham himself, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador and Chief of Defence Force General Tan Sri Affendi Buang. – MALAY MAIL
