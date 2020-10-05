OMG! NOT ONLY ENTIRE CABINET – BUT MALAYSIA’S TOP SECURITY COUNCIL NSC INCLUDING MUHYIDDIN, IGP, DEFENCE MINISTER, CHIEF OF DEFENCE FORCES & DR NOOR HISHAM NOW EXPOSED – AS RELIGIOUS MINISTER TESTS POSITIVE

PUTRAJAYA, 3 Okt -- Perdana Menteri Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin mempengerusikan mesyuarat khas Majlis Keselamatan Negara berkenaan COVID-19 di Bangunan Perdana Putra, hari ini. Turut hadir Menteri Kanan (Kluster Keselamatan) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Menteri Kanan Perdagangan Antarabangsa dan Industri Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Menteri Kanan Kerja Raya Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Menteri Kanan Pendidikan Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin serta menteri-menteri berkaitan. --fotoBERNAMA (2020) HAK CIPTA TERPELIHARA PUTRAJAYA, Oct 3 -- Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin chairing a special National Security Council meeting on COVID-19 at Perdana Putra building today. Also present Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Senior Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and Senior Minister of Education, Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin and related ministers. --fotoBERNAMA (2020) COPYRIGHT RESERVED

Attendees of PM Dept meeting on Oct 3 on 14-day house quarantine, as minister tests positive for Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR — The Ministry of Health has today confirmed an individual who had attended a meeting at the Prime Minister’s Department on October 3 has tested positive for Covid-19.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said as such, all attendees of the meeting has been put under a 14-day home quarantine.

“All identified close contacts have been provided a 14-days Home Surveillance Order (HSO) from the last date of their exposure,” he said in a statement here.

Among those present in the meeting were Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob; Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof; Senior Minister of Education, Dr Radzi Jidin; Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba and related ministers.

Also present were Dr Noor Hisham himself, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador and Chief of Defence Force General Tan Sri Affendi Buang.

