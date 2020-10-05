OMG! NOT ONLY ENTIRE CABINET – BUT MALAYSIA’S TOP SECURITY COUNCIL NSC INCLUDING MUHYIDDIN, IGP, DEFENCE MINISTER, CHIEF OF DEFENCE FORCES & DR NOOR HISHAM NOW EXPOSED – AS RELIGIOUS MINISTER TESTS POSITIVE

Attendees of PM Dept meeting on Oct 3 on 14-day house quarantine, as minister tests positive for Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR — The Ministry of Health has today confirmed an individual who had attended a meeting at the Prime Minister’s Department on October 3 has tested positive for Covid-19.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said as such, all attendees of the meeting has been put under a 14-day home quarantine.

“Close contact tracing and investigations are ongoing, including screening and swab tests for any signs of Covid-19.

“All identified close contacts have been provided a 14-days Home Surveillance Order (HSO) from the last date of their exposure,” he said in a statement here.

While Dr Noor Hisham did not specify any details regarding the individual and event, minister Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad has just admitted that he tested positive for Covid-19 minutes after the statement was issued.

It is believed the event was a special National Security Council meeting on Covid-19 chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in Putrajaya.

Among those present in the meeting were Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob; Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof; Senior Minister of Education, Dr Radzi Jidin; Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba and related ministers.

Also present were Dr Noor Hisham himself, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador and Chief of Defence Force General Tan Sri Affendi Buang.

MALAY MAIL

.