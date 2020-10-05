MALAYSIA’S NIGHTMARE BEGINS – ENTIRE CABINET TO TEST FOR COVID-19 AFTER RELIGIOUS MINISTER TESTS POSITIVE – AS MUHYIDDIN’S ‘MUSA AMAN MOVE’ BEARS ILL FRUIT

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri has tested positive for Covid-19.

“I am currently undergoing treatment because I’ve tested positive for Covid-19 by the Health Ministry.

“Alhamdulillah, up to now I am still in good health,” Zulkifli said in a Facebook post today.

He urged those involved in the events he attended between Sept 24 and Oct 4 to get tested for the disease immediately at the nearest health clinic. – MKINI

Entire cabinet to test for Covid-19 amid talk of infected minister

ALL cabinet members were today instructed to take a Covid-19 swab test as soon as possible, a government source said.The directive was issued after a minister is believed to have tested positive, the source told The Malaysian Insight. “All ministers and deputy ministers were today told to do a swab test. “The directive was issued today, asking them to get tested as soon as possible,” the source said on condition of anonymity. There are 31 ministers and 38 deputies in Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s cabinet. Earlier today, the WhatsApp group of a certain minister with media personnel was flooded with queries from reporters seeking confirmation whether the minister had tested positive for Covid-19. The rumour first began on social media and was strengthened after a report by Malaysia Gazette that all ministers were instructed to undergo Covid-19 screening after one of them tested positive. The minister under speculation had been in Sabah for the recent state elections, although it is unclear when he returned to the peninsula. He has attended several public events in recent days, including one in Shah Alam yesterday. One of the minister’s aides responded about 3pm, saying the Health Ministry will be issuing a statement on the matter. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Feels like a dream, rues doc as Sabah drowns in Covid-19 cases A doctor has taken to social media to highlight the situation in Semporna, Sabah, which has witnessed a surge in Covid-19 cases.