MALAYSIA’S NIGHTMARE BEGINS – ENTIRE CABINET TO TEST FOR COVID-19 AFTER RELIGIOUS MINISTER TESTS POSITIVE – AS MUHYIDDIN’S ‘MUSA AMAN MOVE’ BEARS ILL FRUIT

October 5, 2020

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri has tested positive for Covid-19.

“I am currently undergoing treatment because I’ve tested positive for Covid-19 by the Health Ministry.

“Alhamdulillah, up to now I am still in good health,” Zulkifli said in a Facebook post today.

He urged those involved in the events he attended between Sept 24 and Oct 4 to get tested for the disease immediately at the nearest health clinic. – MKINI

Entire cabinet to test for Covid-19 amid talk of infected minister

ALL cabinet members were today instructed to take a Covid-19 swab test as soon as possible, a government source said.The directive was issued after a minister is believed to have tested positive, the source told The Malaysian Insight.

“All ministers and deputy ministers were today told to do a swab test.

“The directive was issued today, asking them to get tested as soon as possible,” the source said on condition of anonymity.

Earlier today, the WhatsApp group of a certain minister with media personnel was flooded with queries from reporters seeking confirmation whether the minister had tested positive for Covid-19.

The rumour first began on social media and was strengthened after a report by Malaysia Gazette that all ministers were instructed to undergo Covid-19 screening after one of them tested positive.

The minister under speculation had been in Sabah for the recent state elections, although it is unclear when he returned to the peninsula. He has attended several public events in recent days, including one in Shah Alam yesterday.

One of the minister’s aides responded about 3pm, saying the Health Ministry will be issuing a statement on the matter. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Feels like a dream, rues doc as Sabah drowns in Covid-19 cases

A doctor has taken to social media to highlight the situation in Semporna, Sabah, which has witnessed a surge in Covid-19 cases.

In a Facebook posting, Dr Muhamad Naim Ab Razak said: “It feels like a dream or watching a movie.”

Three months ago, the doctor said he had helped the Trauma and Emergency Department in Lahad Datu set up a “disaster plan” to tackle the pandemic.

At present, Muhamad is assisting the medical team in Semporna.

“The worst part, the wards are full, ICU is full. The Covid centre cannot cope (with the number of patients),” he added.

Muhamad spoke of plans to set up an “emergency mini Covid ICU and Covid ward” in Semporna, which he described as a “cowboy town” because the hospitals in Tawau and Lahad Datu are full.

“In my nine years as a doctor, this is the first time I am facing a situation like this.

“I am afraid of becoming positive (contracting the virus). But I have to strengthen my resolve (to treat the patients),” he added.

Sabah witnessed a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases following the state election on Sept 26. This has since spread to other parts of Malaysia.

At present, Sabah has 1,206 cases in treatment. Of this, 452 are in Semporna, which has the most number of active cases.

According to the medical directory website Hospital.com.my, Hospital Semporna has 79 beds and is a non-specialist hospital.

The Health Ministry has been sending personnel and ventilators from Peninsular Malaysia to Semporna and Tawau to support efforts there. – MKINI



