MALAYSIA’S NIGHTMARE BEGINS – ENTIRE CABINET TO TEST FOR COVID-19 AFTER RELIGIOUS MINISTER TESTS POSITIVE – AS MUHYIDDIN’S ‘MUSA AMAN MOVE’ BEARS ILL FRUIT

In a Facebook posting, Dr Muhamad Naim Ab Razak said: “It feels like a dream or watching a movie.”
Three months ago, the doctor said he had helped the Trauma and Emergency Department in Lahad Datu set up a “disaster plan” to tackle the pandemic.
At present, Muhamad is assisting the medical team in Semporna.
“The worst part, the wards are full, ICU is full. The Covid centre cannot cope (with the number of patients),” he added.
Muhamad spoke of plans to set up an “emergency mini Covid ICU and Covid ward” in Semporna, which he described as a “cowboy town” because the hospitals in Tawau and Lahad Datu are full.
“In my nine years as a doctor, this is the first time I am facing a situation like this.
“I am afraid of becoming positive (contracting the virus). But I have to strengthen my resolve (to treat the patients),” he added.
Sabah witnessed a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases following the state election on Sept 26. This has since spread to other parts of Malaysia.
At present, Sabah has 1,206 cases in treatment. Of this, 452 are in Semporna, which has the most number of active cases.
According to the medical directory website Hospital.com.my, Hospital Semporna has 79 beds and is a non-specialist hospital.
The Health Ministry has been sending personnel and ventilators from Peninsular Malaysia to Semporna and Tawau to support efforts there. – MKINI
MKINI / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
.