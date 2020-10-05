LOCKDOWN FEARS GRIP MALAYSIA – FROM SABAH TO SELANGOR, KL TO KEDAH & T”GANU: FIRST TO BE SLAPPED WITH CMCO – KK, PENAMPANG, PUTATAN FROM WEDNESDAY MIDNIGHT

In a statement this afternoon, the spokesperson however denied that the outlet staff has entered the premises since September 30.

“After investigation, the said staff has not stepped into our mall premise since clocking out from work on 30th September, with his off day on 1st October.

“We have traced his entry points to the mall and Mac City Service Centre and confirm that the staff’s temperature was below 37.5 Celsius. He is now under the care of a government hospital. As of now, we have not received any official notification from health authorities,” the statement read.

1Utama added that this was the first-ever isolated case in the shopping centre since the global pandemic started in Malaysia and have expressed that 1Utama was “quite devastated” to inform the news despite trying its best to comply with all SOPs.

The shopping centre however has prepared for the situation and “in good position to respond to this emergency”.

“With full transparency, we regard this as our top priority to provide timely accurate information to you the public, our shoppers, tenants and vendors through this advisory.

“In light of this development, early mitigation steps and public safety measures have been swiftly activated to limit any potential risk as soon as we were informed of the situation,” the spokesperson added.

1Utama added that their Crisis Response Team is working with the management of Mac City Service Centre and Health Authorities in taking necessary measures to safeguard the mall.

1Utama mentioned that everyone needs to follow SOP in the mall including wearing face masks, temperature screening, social distancing and practise good hygiene.

“Public health safety is a collective responsibility and we will need our tenants and shoppers to continue taking good care of your well-being to keep our mall safe.”

The mall added that the rumours clarified last week were not related to this case.

Media Prima: NSTP staff tested positive for Covid-19 after covering news in Sabah KUALA LUMPUR — An employee of The New Straits Times Press (Malaysia) Berhad has tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from work duties in Sabah, Media Prima Berhad said today.

Media Prima said it was notified by health authorities of the staff being diagnosed with Covid-19, adding that the person is currently under the care of a government hospital. “The affected personnel returned from editorial duties in Sabah on 30 September 2020 and had undertaken the mandatory Covid-19 test administered by the Ministry of Health (“MOH”). “The affected personnel had been under self-quarantine at home since returning, before being reported as a positive case,” the group said in a statement today. Media Prima said it is working closely with the health authorities and that it has undertaken the necessary measures and precautions to minimise potential exposure to other employees. “The affected personnel had been undergoing self-quarantine and had not visited any Media Prima premises since returning from Sabah. Media Prima will provide necessary support to the affected personnel. We pray for a speedy recovery,” it added. Media Prima said that the safety of all its employees is its top priority, and that all its staff members who had returned from their duties in Sabah had undergone the mandatory Covid-19 tests and are all currently undergoing the 14-day self quarantine at home. Media Prima did not indicate the work duties of the staff who had tested positive for Covid-19, but Sabah had recently held its state elections. The campaign period for the Sabah election was from September 12 to September 25, while voting day was on September 26.

