LOCKDOWN FEARS GRIP MALAYSIA – FROM SABAH TO SELANGOR, KL TO KEDAH & T”GANU: FIRST TO BE SLAPPED WITH CMCO – KK, PENAMPANG, PUTATAN FROM WEDNESDAY MIDNIGHT
PETALING JAYA: Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Putatan in Sabah will be placed under a conditional movement control order (CMCO) from midnight on Wednesday.
Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this is in view of the Covid-19 situation there.
He said the proposal was made by the Sabah government.
1Utama latest to confirm outlet staff positive for Covid-19
In a statement this afternoon, the spokesperson however denied that the outlet staff has entered the premises since September 30.
“We have traced his entry points to the mall and Mac City Service Centre and confirm that the staff’s temperature was below 37.5 Celsius. He is now under the care of a government hospital. As of now, we have not received any official notification from health authorities,” the statement read.
“With full transparency, we regard this as our top priority to provide timely accurate information to you the public, our shoppers, tenants and vendors through this advisory.
“In light of this development, early mitigation steps and public safety measures have been swiftly activated to limit any potential risk as soon as we were informed of the situation,” the spokesperson added.
1Utama added that their Crisis Response Team is working with the management of Mac City Service Centre and Health Authorities in taking necessary measures to safeguard the mall.
1Utama mentioned that everyone needs to follow SOP in the mall including wearing face masks, temperature screening, social distancing and practise good hygiene.
“Public health safety is a collective responsibility and we will need our tenants and shoppers to continue taking good care of your well-being to keep our mall safe.”
The mall added that the rumours clarified last week were not related to this case.
Media Prima: NSTP staff tested positive for Covid-19 after covering news in Sabah
KUALA LUMPUR — An employee of The New Straits Times Press (Malaysia) Berhad has tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from work duties in Sabah, Media Prima Berhad said today.
“The affected personnel had been under self-quarantine at home since returning, before being reported as a positive case,” the group said in a statement today.
Media Prima said that the safety of all its employees is its top priority, and that all its staff members who had returned from their duties in Sabah had undergone the mandatory Covid-19 tests and are all currently undergoing the 14-day self quarantine at home.
Media Prima did not indicate the work duties of the staff who had tested positive for Covid-19, but Sabah had recently held its state elections.
The campaign period for the Sabah election was from September 12 to September 25, while voting day was on September 26.
Covid-19: Two schools in Terengganu ordered to close temporarily
Terengganu Education Department director Salim Ab Ghani said the two schools are Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kompleks Seberang Takir and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Kompleks Seberang Takir in Kuala Nerus.
“Covid-19 screening will also be carried out on students and teachers who have been in close contact with the Covid-19 patients at the school,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.
Report: Universiti Utara Malaysia locks down Kedah campus after one student tests positive for Covid-19
According to a Berita Harian report, the decision was made after a student tested positive for Covid-19.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Datuk Ahmad Bashawir Abdul Ghani was quoted by Berita Harian as saying that the student was part of a small Reserve Officers Training Unit (Palapes) that had returned to the Kedah campus for training.
“The Health Ministry (MOH) has already been informed of the situation so that it can determine the next steps forward.
“We have cooperated fully with the ministry and will follow all the standard operating procedures (SOPs) as stipulated by the MOH and National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), including placing all the students involved in mandatory quarantine,” he was quoted as saying.
He added that in the meantime, all new student registrations will now take place online as no one is allowed on campus.
Yesterday, Kedah registered 113 new Covid-19 cases, the second-highest tally in Malaysia after Sabah’s 126 cases.
MALAY MAIL
