EXPLICIT BANNERS WITH ‘FOUR-LETTER WORD’ BLAMING ‘CORRUPT’ MINISTERS FOR COVID-19 SPIKE APPEAR IN IPOH – WHILE SABAH’S NEW CM WANTS NSC TO CLOSE SCHOOLS, PLACES OF WORSHIP ‘IMMEDIATELY’

IPOH: Two banners slamming politicians due to the spike in Covid-19 cases in the country have been strung up at two locations here. The banners were put up at the overhead walkway near the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital and near the Perak Stadium food court. Pictures of the banners have gone viral on social media. The banner near the hospital contained an explicit four-letter-word, while the other one alleged corruption among ministers. A check at the respective locations on Sunday showed that the banners were no longer there. When contacted, Ipoh OCPD Asst Comm A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz (pic) said the police have also checked at both locations. “We found the banners in nearby rubbish bins. “The Sungai Senam sub-district police station chief has lodged a report and we will open a police inquiry paper,” he added. – ANN

Covid-19: Sabah wants NSC to close schools, places of worship amid increasing cases in state

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah wants the National Security Council to urgently impose stricter movement control orders in the state amid growing number of Covid-19 cases reported across the state.

The state Covid-19 management committee chaired by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Mohd Noor (pic) is recommending for the NSC to approve only essential services and the immediate closure of schools and religious places, among others.

In a statement, Hajiji said their recommendations were:

# to allow only essential services and essential goods business premises to operate

# to close shops except those involved in sales of essential services and essential goods

#to disallow dine in services at restaurants, coffeeshops and stalls

#closure of tamu (markets) night and pasar tani markets

#closure of all religious houses to the public

#closure of public parks, recreational centres, indoor and outdoor playgrounds

#closure of public libraries

#closure of schools including kindergartens, childcare centres etc.

# To reduce by 50% the capacity of passengers in public transport buses

#To limit two people to a car

#To allow for gazetted quarantine centres to become additional wards to treat patients ie hospital extension

Hajiji said that they hoped the state government’s request would be approved by the NSC immediately to allow for it to be in place till Oct 16.

He said the measures were necessary as from Oct 1- Oct 4, there has been a three digit increase in the number of cases.

He said there were 138 cases on Oct 1,133 cases on Oct 2,155 cases on Oct 3 and 129 cases on Oct 4.

The number of Covid-19 cases admitted in hospitals were 1,206 people.

The state government had already imposed restrictions for non-Sabahans to enter the state since Oct 3.

He urged the public to follow the SOPs in place, as it was important for everyone to play their role to check the spread of Covid-19 in Sabah.

ANN

