WRONG MAHATHIR! IT’S MUHYIDDIN WHO NO LONGER NEEDS YOU – HE ALREADY HAS ‘SNEAKY’ AZMIN & HIS VERY OWN ‘DAIM ZAINUDDIN’ AKA HAMZAH ZAINUDDIN TO OUTPLAY YOU & UMNO

DR Mahathir Mohamad has banished the possibility of his mending ties with Muhyiddin Yassin, whom he said had reverted to the old way of doing things.

The former prime minister told the Straits Times his successor was practising the politics that the two of them had sought to reform as leaders of Bersatu and that the corruption which he had sought to eradicate while he was in office had returned on Muhyiddin’s watch.

Dr Mahathir said Muhyiddin was willing to work with Umno leader Najib Razak, who has been convicted of corruption and power abuse, because the prime minister valued politics over principles.

“How can I accept Muhyiddin like that?” said Dr Mahathir.

At the same time, Dr Mahathir admitted he was powerless to challenge his majority in parliament as the opposition was split over the choice of prime minister designate.

Dr Mahathir did not believe opposition leader and one-time ally Anwar Ibrahim had the support he claimed to have last week.

“Anwar has a lot of people who are against him. If I am not accepted, many (of my supporters) will pull out so he will not have the majority. Now he claims he has the support of 20 to 30 MPs but everybody has denied,” Dr Mahathir said of his former protege turned nemesis turned ally.

Muhyiddin, with whom Dr Mahathir co-founded Bersatu and ran a winning 2018 election campaign, took over the prime minister’s office from the latter in February, after political manoeuering that saw the Malay party leave Pakatan Harapan to ally with Barisan Nasional.

The prime minister is viewed as beholden to Umno for its parliamentary support that has allowed him to stay in power. Umno has 39 MPs to Bersatu’s 31.

Dr Mahathir, meanwhile, has founded Pejuang, another Malay party made up of a splinter group of former Bersatu members. The party has five seats in parliament.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

