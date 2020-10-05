‘NOT THAT I LOVE ANWAR LESS – BUT I LOVE UMNO MORE’: ZAHID TO LOSE HIS ‘KEPALA’? HIGHLY UNLIKELY IF HIS FOES ARE THE LIKES OF ‘EVEN WEAKER’ MAT HASAN, KHAIRY & KU LI ….ONLY JAIL CAN STOP HIM

It appears that Umno may have some sense after all. The party is at last showing some gumption against Wak Jahid’s lame duck position as party chief.

Zahid’s position tenuous as internal grumbles grow over leadership

47 charges of CBT, corruption, money laundering over his head

made his position in govt untenable under Perikatan Nasional (PN)

Zahid not appointed to any position in govt

junior party colleagues made ministers

his recent manoeuvrings undermined position as president

lack of interest to prevent Umno MPs defecting to Anwar raised alarm

UMNO dep pres, BN sec-gen strongly against defecting to Anwar

Zahid confirmed many Umno MPs support Anwar

claimed he couldn’t stop them

However Umno Pasir Salak begged to differ

onus on Zahid to assert control over party MPs

president needs to assert control over party

Do not allow them to do as they please

That is part of leadership role and responsibilities

If he has leadership, they will follow

Zahid – Anwar relationship goes back long time

Zahid close ally to Anwar then

Sept 23 Anwar claimed majority in Dewan Rakyat

within hours Zahid lent credence to Anwar claim

failure to secure Sabah chief minister further weakened Zahid

Umno’s choice Bung is deputy chief minister

Tok Mat nudged him to chart party’s future after Sabah setback

Sabah requires Umno to rethink political approach

Umno’s sustainability, influence, visibility weakened in long-term

Tok Mat alleged Umno’s allies backed independent candidates against Umno

Umno Veterans echoed Tok Mat’s views

Tok Mat wants Umno to decide direction in 15th GE

to strengthen Muafakat Nasional with PAS or also involve Bersatu

supreme council member said Umno must fight Harapan

we are forgetting who is the real enemy

cooperation with Anwar will mean collaborating with DAP, Amanah

Zahid to present report to Umno supreme council

My comments :

Actually this is misreporting. He did not say he could not stop them and neither did he show a lack of interest.

It was quite the other way. He said he would not prevent anyone of the UMNO MPs from supporting Anwar. That is a huge difference. It is certainly not a lack of interest.

After Anwar was kicked out of UMNO in 1998 Zahid quoted Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar where Brutus the betrayer says “not that I loved Caesar less, but that I loved Rome more’. Meaning he was ‘leaving’ Anwar to support UMNO.

But what about now? It is obvious that the other UMNO seniors and leaders are wary about Zahid’s statements over Anwar.

Since Zahid had no objections to UMNO MPs supporting Anwar they are wondering if it has become “not that I loved Rome less, but that I loved Caesar more” ??

It is not wrong and neither is it a crime to support whoever you want, including Anwar. This is a free country. You want to support Anwar, go ahead. There are no laws against stupidity either. Stupidity is not a crime.

-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

