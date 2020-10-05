‘NOT THAT I LOVE ANWAR LESS – BUT I LOVE UMNO MORE’: ZAHID TO LOSE HIS ‘KEPALA’? HIGHLY UNLIKELY IF HIS FOES ARE THE LIKES OF ‘EVEN WEAKER’ MAT HASAN, KHAIRY & KU LI ….ONLY JAIL CAN STOP HIM

It appears that Umno may have some sense after all. The party is at last showing some gumption against Wak Jahid’s lame duck position as party chief.
Zahid’s position tenuous as internal grumbles grow over leadership
47 charges of CBT, corruption, money laundering over his head
made his position in govt untenable under Perikatan Nasional (PN)
Zahid not appointed to any position in govt
junior party colleagues made ministers
his recent manoeuvrings undermined position as president
lack of interest to prevent Umno MPs defecting to Anwar raised alarm
UMNO dep pres, BN sec-gen strongly against defecting to Anwar
Zahid confirmed many Umno MPs support Anwar
claimed he couldn’t stop them
However Umno Pasir Salak begged to differ
onus on Zahid to assert control over party MPs
president needs to assert control over party
Do not allow them to do as they please
That is part of leadership role and responsibilities
If he has leadership, they will follow
Zahid – Anwar relationship goes back long time
Zahid close ally to Anwar then
Sept 23 Anwar claimed majority in Dewan Rakyat
within hours Zahid lent credence to Anwar claim
failure to secure Sabah chief minister further weakened Zahid
Umno’s choice Bung is deputy chief minister
Tok Mat nudged him to chart party’s future after Sabah setback
Sabah requires Umno to rethink political approach
Umno’s sustainability, influence, visibility weakened in long-term
Tok Mat alleged Umno’s allies backed independent candidates against Umno
Umno Veterans echoed Tok Mat’s views
Tok Mat wants Umno to decide direction in 15th GE
to strengthen Muafakat Nasional with PAS or also involve Bersatu
supreme council member said Umno must fight Harapan
we are forgetting who is the real enemy
cooperation with Anwar will mean collaborating with DAP, Amanah
Zahid to present report to Umno supreme council
-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/
