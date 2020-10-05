IT WAS NEVER TO BE: 2 SABAH UMNO MPs INCLUDING DCM BUNG MOKTAK ‘VEHEMENTLY’ DENY BACKING ANWAR

KOTA KINABALU: Two Sabah Umno MPs have refuted allegations of supporting PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in his bid to form a new federal government.

Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin (pic), who is also Sabah Deputy Chief Minister and state Umno chief, as well as Kimanis MP Datuk Mohamad Alamin made their stance clear in a statement on Sunday (Oct 4).

Their names had previously been linked as among Umno elected representatives who were allegedly supporting Anwar.

“I only knew about my name being involved after a seeing news report and after it was circulated on social media.

“I vehemently deny I have ever been involved in supporting the formation of a new government led by the Port Dickson MP,” said Bung Moktar.

Bung Moktar said the focus of the Sabah administration under Gabungan Rakyat Sabah after winning the state election is to develop the state and improve the people’s wellbeing.

“Time for politicking has passed, now we focus on bringing progress to the state and the people, especially when Sabah is faced with the rising Covid-19 cases especially at red zone districts,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohamad who is also Kimanis Umno division chief, reiterated his loyalty to Umno and his support for the Perikatan Nasional government helmed by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He challenged Anwar to prove his claim of having enough MPs backing him at the Dewan Rakyat, and not during a press conference.

ANN

