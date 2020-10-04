UNPROFESSIONAL OR NOT, IMMIGRATION BARS ENTRY OF FOREIGN STUDENTS – EVEN THOSE WHO RECEIVED ITS APPROVAL UNTIL DEC 31: SURELY MALAYSIA CAN THINK OF WAYS TO QUARANTINE INCOMING STUDENTS – INSTEAD OF JUST RUSHING TO RENEGE ON ITS WORD

PUTRAJAYA : The Immigration Department will postpone the entry of all new and existing foreign students, including those who had received its approval, until Dec 31 this year.

Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said this follows the Higher Education Ministry’s decision to postpone physical registration and learning for students of higher education institutions for the October 2020 intake.

“The department learnt that the Higher Education Ministry had negotiated with airlines regarding the rescheduling of flights for international students, ” he said in a statement here Sunday (Oct 4).

On Friday (Oct 2), the Higher Education Ministry announced the postponement of physical registration for the October intake following concerns over the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in Malaysia. =- Bernama

Covid-19: 293 new cases, death toll remains at 137

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia is still recording triple-digit cases, with 293 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday (Oct 4). This brings the total number of infections to 12,381 cases. Health Ministry director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said out of the 293 new cases, 292 were locally transmitted while one was imported. Sabah again recorded the highest number of cases, at 131 infections followed by Kedah at 113 and Selangor (31). Johor had eight new cases, Kuala Lumpur had three, Perak and Negri Sembilan each had two, while Penang, Kelantan and Sarawak respectively had one new case each. The death toll remains at 137 or 1.1% out of the total number of cases. Dr Noor Hisham also said 67 patients had recovered with a total of 10,283 recoveries made or 83.05% out of the overall number of cases since the Covid-19 outbreak began. There are currently 1,961 active cases being treated at the country’s health facilities, with 28 patients in the intensive care units (ICU) and four of them requiring ventilator support. ANN BERNAMA /ANN

