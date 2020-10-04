MORE LIES FROM ANWAR CAMP? ‘THIS IS INCREDIBLE’ – SARAWAK MP DENIES SUPPORTING ANWAR AS PM – BUT EVEN IF HE IS SECRETLY BACKING ANWAR, THAT MAKES ONLY 4 FROM GPS – HARDLY ENOUGH TO FORM ‘FORMIDABLE’ SUPPORT

KUCHING— Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) MP for Hulu Rajang Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong vehemently denied supporting Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to be the Prime Minister in forming a new government.

He said he had never mentioned or had any intention of supporting the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president, refuting a report by The Coverage dated October 3 which published a list of 121 MPs supporting Anwar to be the next prime minister, where his name was in the list.

“That is incredible. I never mentioned supporting Datuk Seri Anwar. As far as I’m concerned, I’m with GPS, and my boss is Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg. We are in the (GPS) team, we are in the group.

“I don’t know (how my name got in the list). Whatever they put there, I’m not with them,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post today.

Asked what may be the motive behind the publication of the list, the Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) supreme council member said he does not know, adding that even he was very surprised when he came across the online news report last night.

“That one I don’t know, not in my knowledge whatever they put anywhere. But to me, I support GPS, and GPS supports Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the Prime Minister.

“All of us in GPS support Muhyiddin as the Prime Minister,” he said.

According to the report by an online news portal The Coverage, of all 121 names of MPs, 15 were from Sarawak.

Out of that, four are from GPS and two from Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB). The rest are from Pakatan Harapan.

The 15 Sarawak MPs in the list are Mordi Bimol (Mas Gading, DAP), Dr Kelvin Yii (Bandar Kuching, DAP), Chong Chieng Jen (Stampin, DAP), Datuk Seri Richard Riot (Serian, SUPP), Masir Kujat (Sri Aman, PSB), Jugah Muyang (Lubok Antu, Independent), Wong Ling Biu (Sarikei, DAP), Larry Sng (Julau, PKR), Alice Lau (Lanang, DAP), Oscar Ling (Sibu, DAP), Baru Bian (Selangau, PSB), Datuk Wilson Ugak (Hulu Rajang, PRS), Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing (Bintulu, PDP), Michael Teo (Miri, PKR) and Anyi Ngau (Baram, PDP).

Jugah also rebutted the list, saying that the list was just a rumor purposely being spread to propagate fake news.

“No, it’s just speculation, just rumor, fake news only. I stand firm supporting Pakatan Nasional (PN) and GPS,” he said.

Meanwhile, soon after the report was published last night, PKR Communications Chief Ahmad Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil in a Twitter post denied revealing any list of 121 MP names supporting Anwar to become the next prime minister as published in the news portal.

“Not true, I do not have the list as claimed, and has never given any list to anybody,” he said in his Twitter post dated October 3 at 10.34pm.

This was following some reports claiming that the name list was provided by him.

Efforts to contact other Sarawak MPs for comments are still ongoing.

— Borneo Post

