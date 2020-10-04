ANWAR’S ‘PLAN B’ REVEALED – AZMIN CARTEL, EVEN IF NOT LYNCHPINS AZMIN & ZURAIDA THEMSELVES, TO REPENT & RETURN TO PAKATAN? THEN TOGETHER WITH THE ‘MUCH-TOUTED’ UMNO MPs, ANWAR TO FORM NEW GOVT – IF ‘UNABLE TO CHANGE’ UMNO STAYS STUCK IN ITS HEGEMONY TIME WARP

“Knowing the little I know about the numbers on the composition, I wouldn’t worry about it.

“What’s important is the intention of this move; it is very clear and that is to set the country back in the right direction,” Fahmi told Malay Mail.

Days before the Sabah polls on September 26, Anwar made an announcement indicating that he has the numbers to form a new government.

The PKR president also said that he was willing to work with Muhyiddin, who is his counterpart in Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), should he form a new government.

Anwar said he had no personal issues with the Pagoh MP and added that the latter’s willingness to work with him would help with a peaceful power transition.

In supporting Anwar’s views, Fahmi said this was an opportunity for those who supported the coup in February to repent and fix the mistakes they made.

“I was very disappointed with some of my colleagues because this is a strong duty and they were willing to betray that to me this is vile, and I wouldn’t say that I don’t fault them for wanting it.

“But I also want to say that they have an opportunity to repent and fix the mistakes they’ve made, just as how some people asked why I was willing to accept Dr Mahathir into PH knowing what he had done to Anwar and family and the reform movement.

“Those who made the wrong move by supporting the clever coup in February, they have an opportunity to fix things and be on the right side of history,” said Fahmi.

Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was originally from Umno before quitting the party in 2016 to form Bersatu with Muhyiddin and was subsequently ousted. He has since formed a new party called Pejuang.

In late February, then PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali led 10 MPs out of the party to support Perikatan Nasional (PN), triggering one of the country’s worst political crises and shortening the rule of PH, the coalition he helped put in power.

When asked about PH not taking the route of vesting in propaganda to stay in power, Fahmi said a part of why the coalition lost to PN was due to those who refused to depart from their previous struggles.

“We clearly have communication problems, some by commission, some by omission.

“By commission are the so-called deep state — those who call out deep state, but were the ones who were the deep state — and crying wolf when they were the wolves.

“I hope and pray that if Anwar is able to pull this off, we learn from one another and move forward and Malaysia will be a more politically matured country,” he said.

In March, Muhyiddin became prime minister after Istana Negara said he had the majority support compared to other candidates following the fall of the PH administration.

He now leads the PN government, together with former political enemies Umno and PAS.

MALAY MAIL

