RETRIBUTION COMES FOR BACKDOOR GOVT – DEPUTY MINISTER THE LATEST OF MUHYIDDIN’S COUP POLITICIANS TO TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 – EVEN AS MUHYIDDIN HIMSELF DENIES PLAYING AT SUPER-LUXURY GOLF EVENT, WITH ‘WARM WATER COVID CURE’ HEALTH MINISTER REPORTEDLY ALSO TAKING PART

THE deputy environment and water minister has tested positive for Covid-19 and is admitted at Sg Buloh Hospital.

Sources said Senator Dr Ahmad Masrizal Muhammad was admitted on Thursday evening and is said to be in stable condition.

“Yes, he is positive. He is stable, placed in an isolation ward. Not in the ICU,” a Health Ministry source said.

It is learnt that the Umno leader was infected after returning from Sabah last week.

Sabah has been recording high positive Covid-19 cases over the past few weeks.

A senior medical practitioner at Sg Buloh Hospital confirmed that Masrizal was being treated there without further details.

On September 23, deputy Umno Youth chief Shahril Hamdan tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from campaigning in the Sabah elections.

Another Umno leader, Mohd Razlan Rafii also tested positive in Sabah.

The Umno Supreme Council member was admitted to Kota Kinabalu hospital.

The party has postponed all divisional meetings and assemblies for the Wanita, Youth and Puteri wings because of the spike in Covid-19 cases.

A total of six ministers are under self-quarantine after returning from Sabah, which ended its elections last Saturday. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Muhyiddin chairing meeting in Putrajaya, not playing golf

RUMOURS have been circulating on social media that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is taking part in a charity golfing event in Johor, despite the spike in the nation’s Covid-19 cases.

However, Muhyiddin is currently chairing a special National Security Council meeting on Covid-19 in Putrajaya.

Pictures of the event’s banner and agenda were recently shared across Twitter and, since yesterday, several people have taken aim at the prime minister for showing a lack of seriousness in such critical times.

The banner read that a luxury hotel in Johor was hosting a “Tan Sri Muhyiddin Charity Golf” event on October 1 and 2, and that the charity tournament will be held from October 2 to 4.

News portal Sarawak Report had shared a screenshot revealing that almost 300 people were to participate in the event that Muhyiddin was set to attend yesterday.

Health Minister Dr Adham Baba was also reported to be joining the charity event this weekend.

However, Muhyiddin’s presence at the event yesterday could not be confirmed.

Over the past two days, Malaysia registered more than 500 new cases, with a record-breaking 287 cases yesterday.

Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa last night tweeted that Muhyiddin will chair a special Covid-19 meeting today.

Retweeting Annuar’s post, a user by the handle @oskortos shared photos of the banner and event agenda, asking whether the prime minister deems golfing more important.

Another user, @A_ImTweets, urged Muhyiddin to resign for participating in golfing events during such critical time, adding the hashtag #Abahletakjawatan, referring to Muhyiddin’s nickname.

User @AmanSha33679804 also criticised the Bersatu president for taking the current situation lightly and urged him to step down.

This is not the first time Muhyiddin has garnered backlash for playing golf during the pandemic.

He also attended a golfing event early this year with Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Mohd Redzuan Mf Yusof and AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes.

Twitter user @Afro_Dreamer made a sarcastic jibe, saying Muhyiddin’s golfing story had happened before. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

