‘MY RIGHT TO THIS LAND IS EQUAL TO THAT OF THE MALAYS. WE BOTH SHARE A COMMON HERITAGE, WE ARE ALL MALAYSIANS’ – OPEN LETTER TO HALF-BAKED’ KU LI

t is with dismay and disappointment that I read of Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah’s statement, “This is Malay land, there is no other place for Malays to go” (Malaysia Chronicle, 18 September 2020).

My dear Tengku, I’m also in a similar predicament. I have no other place to go to. This is my birth place. This is my country. This is Tanah Aku.

My right to this land cannot be challenged, it cannot be disputed, it cannot be denied. Legally and constitutionally, I belong to this land. My status to this land is clearly spelt out and guaranteed by the Federal Constitution.

My right to this land is beyond any doubt; my loyalty to king and country is beyond question. My allegiance to Jalur Gemilang is absolute. Period.

My right to this land is equal to that of the Malays. We both share a common heritage. We are all Malaysians.

Don’t let any half-baked, stupid riff-raff ever say otherwise. This is the land of my birth. This is where I will be buried. Thus, I will be forever be part of this land even after my death.

My claim to this land is second to none – except for the Orang Asli, the Original People. Pitifully, the Original People have been marginalised, sidelined, ignored, exploited and treated shabbily to our utter shame.

It is the Orang Asli you should be speaking up for, my dear Tengku – not for others whose place in Malaysia is assured. Please champion the Orang Asli’s cause which needs our support, sympathy and recognition.

Writer – Ramakrishnan’s article was first published in Aliran on 22 September 2020

P Ramakrishnan is the long-serving former president of Aliran

