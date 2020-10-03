ALWAYS VULNERABLE TO THE DARK SIDE, UMNO FALLS VICTIM TO MUHYIDDIN & AZMIN’S VIRULENT TREACHERY CONTAGION: ANNUAR MUSA ‘STRIPPED NAKED’ BY HIS OWN IRATE UMNO MATES – ‘WHO ARE YOU COMPARED TO TOK MAT? GO & JOIN BERSATU IF YOU SUPPORT PN SO MUCH’

PETALING JAYA: Umno firebrand Nazri Aziz, who is pushing for a divorce between his party and PPBM, has trained his guns on fellow party leader Annuar Musa for seeming to be in support of Perikatan Nasional (PN), led by PPBM.

Annuar had appeared to dispute a statement by party deputy president Mohamad Hasan, who said Umno should re-examine its partnership with PN, which heads the GRS-led state government in Sabah.

“I don’t understand why Annuar is so supportive of Perikatan Nasional, if he supports them so much, he can go and join PPBM,” said Nazri, a former Umno supreme council member.

Mohamad said the party had been sidelined in Sabah after being the dominant party in the state, and Umno should re-examine its political strategy. But in a tweet yesterday, Annuar said Umno had a big role in Sabah and that nearly all its elected representatives would be made state ministers or deputies.

However, Nazri disputed Annuar’s assertion.

“Annuar does not represent Umno nor its MPs. Who is Annuar Musa compared to Tok Mat (Mohamad Hasan)? Tok Mat beat Annuar in the race for the deputy president’s post, he won, Annuar lost,” said Nazri.

Annuar, a supreme council member, is Barisan Nasional secretary-general and former Umno information chief.

Nazri reiterated that Umno grassroot members held strong feelings against PPBM, which Mohamad had touched on in August when he told FMT he had received feedback that the grassroots were not comfortable with PPBM’s intention to join Muafakat Nasional, an alliance between Umno and PAS.

Perikatan Nasional, comprising PPBM, PAS and minor parties, forms the federal government, supported by Barisan Nasional and Sarawak’s ruling GPS coalition. PN, BN and PBS form Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, which won power in the state elections last week.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has said that the party’s supreme council will decide on the way forward for the party, after the PPBM candidate was appointed as Sabah chief minister.

