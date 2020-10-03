PUBLIC BACKLASH HITS ‘HELL-BENT’ ON POWER PLAY MUHYIDDIN & CO LIKE A WHIP: ‘POLITICIANS LIKE TO STIR UP PROBLEMS… YOU HAVE NEVER BROUGHT US ANY BENEFIT, ONLY BURDENED US’ – VARSITY STUDENTS DEMAND RESIGNATION OF MINISTER NORAINI, WHILE MUHYIDDIN HIMSELF GETS A CLEAR WARNING ‘WE CANNOT AFFORD ANOTHER LOCKDOWN’ AMID TALK HE WILL SPRING ANOTHER SURPRISE MCO TO HEAD OFF A CHALLENGE FROM ANWAR & UMNO NEXT WEEK
PERIKATAN Nasional politicians must be held accountable for the spread of the Covid-19 virus in Sabah as well as Peninsular Malaysia, Charles Santiago said today.
The Klang MP said these politicians failed to adhere to strict SOPs “because they were hell bent on winning the Sabah elections”.
He said all politicians, cabinet member or senior civil servant who failed to do their jobs, practised double standards and dismissed health protocols must be punished.
“Those returning from Sabah must undergo the usual 14-day quarantine,” the DAP man said.
“It’s also infuriating that no travel ban to Sabah was imposed, despite the rapidly rising cases on the Borneo island.
“Now, we have widespread infections and the possibility of even more cases in the next few days,” he said in a statement.
Malaysia reported a record high of 278 Covid-19 cases yesterday.
Twenty of the cases were of those who recently returned from Sabah.
Santiago said another movement control order, if implemented as a result of the spike, would cripple the economy.
He said it would lead to more unemployment, shut down more businesses and drive many to the brink of suicide.
“We can’t afford another death, an alarming increase in the number of cases or another lockdown.
“So, no one should be allowed to get off scot-free after creating this much fear and confusion. Not after prompting a slide back on progress.”
Students demand Noraini resign over registration fiasco
They slammed the decision on Twitter using the hashtag #MenteriKPTsilaletakjawatan.
“Please resign. You have never considered the rights of university students. You have never brought us any benefits, you have only burdened us,” said @__eresbella.
“Your incompetence has cost us the students money that involuntarily wasted and mental health that was not cared for in the first place,” she added.
In a statement yesterday, the ministry said it is aware of the views and concerns voiced by students, parents, and the community on the increase in Covid-19 cases just a few days before the start of the new academic year.
Students who are already registered and on campus can remain there, while their institutions are urged to provide them with the necessary assistance.
As for students who have already purchased flight tickets to return, the ministry said it has liaised with airlines to allow students to reschedule their flights until December 31.
One student said her parents and seven family members are surviving on RM500 so that they can pay her university fees of RM3,000.
“I didn’t even get any bantuan because they judge from my parents’ estimated pay when the truth is so bitter. Not to say I am not grateful but it hurts to see I somewhat caused my parents hardships just for them to see me get into university,” she said.
Some students also complained that they have gone back to campuses and done up their dorm rooms only to be told they will be having online classes.
“I’ve spent a lot of money, time and energy, after clearing and cleaning up my dorm and they are asking to go home? How should I go home now? Tell me,” said Twitter user @hfszrhs.
“Tickets are burn and students waiting for TNC approval just to be back by 12 Oct only to find out things are obsolete & void by now, all under short sighted and shallow vision being so short noticed and agonisingly slow and defective,” said Twitter user @maehry.
In March, the ministry made several U-turns, such as the decision on whether to allow students to leave campuses or not just as the movement-control order was about to be implemented.
A month later, Noraini was slammed for promoting a TikTok competition aimed at getting Malaysians to stay indoors during the MCO.
Malaysia yesterday recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases in a single day with a total of 287 new infections.
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
