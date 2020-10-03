PERIKATAN Nasional politicians must be held accountable for the spread of the Covid-19 virus in Sabah as well as Peninsular Malaysia, Charles Santiago said today.

The Klang MP said these politicians failed to adhere to strict SOPs “because they were hell bent on winning the Sabah elections”.

He said all politicians, cabinet member or senior civil servant who failed to do their jobs, practised double standards and dismissed health protocols must be punished.

“Those returning from Sabah must undergo the usual 14-day quarantine,” the DAP man said.

Currently, those returning from Sabah need only quarantine for three days, after which the results of a second virus test will determine whether to continue with isolation.

“It’s also infuriating that no travel ban to Sabah was imposed, despite the rapidly rising cases on the Borneo island.

“Now, we have widespread infections and the possibility of even more cases in the next few days,” he said in a statement.

Malaysia reported a record high of 278 Covid-19 cases yesterday.

Twenty of the cases were of those who recently returned from Sabah.

Santiago said another movement control order, if implemented as a result of the spike, would cripple the economy.

He said it would lead to more unemployment, shut down more businesses and drive many to the brink of suicide.

“We can’t afford another death, an alarming increase in the number of cases or another lockdown.

“So, no one should be allowed to get off scot-free after creating this much fear and confusion. Not after prompting a slide back on progress.”

