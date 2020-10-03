BOMBSHELL – POWER-HUNGRY MUHYIDDIN & CO TO BLAME FOR NEW WAVE OF COVID-19 – NOW THE WHOLE OF MALAYSIA IS IMPERILLED: NOT ONLY DID BACKDOOR PM TRIGGER SABAH POLLS BY PAVING WAY FOR MUSA AMAN’S BOTCHED COUP AGAINST SHAFIE, HIS GRS INCLUDING UMNO DIDN’T BOTHER TO FOLLOW SOP DURING CAMPAIGN – NOT TO MENTION HIS ARROGANT EXAMPLE OF REFUSING TO ACT AGAINST QUARANTINE FLOUTER PAS MINISTER KHAIRUDDIN

Since he was sworn in as the 8th Prime Minister of Malaysia on March 1, Muhyiddin Yassin and his supporters have been bragging that the backdoor government had done an excellent job containing the Covid-19 outbreak, despite the contrary. They blamed the previous Pakatan Harapan government for the outbreak, even though the statistics show otherwise.

The fact is, the new Coronavirus cases had never exceeded 1-digit during Pakatan Harapan administration. The fact is, the country plagued with 2-digit or 3-digit new cases only AFTER the power-hungry Muhyiddin seized power through a political coup. The fact is, the country registered its first death on March 17, more than 2 weeks (Covid-19’s incubation period) after the disgraceful coup.

Yes, from January 24 to February 29, before the emergence of backdoor Perikatan Nasional government, the country saw only single digit confirmed cases (not even 2-digit, let alone 3-digit new confirmed cases). You can argue until the cows come home, but the fact remains that the coup to form a Malay-Muslim government was responsible for the worsening of Coronavirus outbreak.

Here’s another proof – the country first saw its 3-digit new confirmed cases from March 14 to April 15. Ahh, but they argued it was caused by the Tabligh cluster that happened between Feb 27 and March 1. So, they conveniently blamed Pakatan Harapan for the religious gathering at the Sri Petaling Masjid Jamek mosque, despite the fact that it was then-Home Minister Muhyiddin who approved it.

That’s fine. Let’s assume it was Pakatan Harapan’s fault for the Tabligh cluster. By July 8, the Ministry of Health declared the end of Sri Petaling Tabligh cluster with no more new infections. Yesterday (Oct 1), the same Muhyiddin government reluctantly announced a new wave of Covid-19 after 260 new infections were reported – the second largest daily spike since the pandemic began on Jan 24.

Apparently, the sharp spike occurred after a surge in travel to and from Sabah for the Borneo statewide elections. Previously, 277 new infections were reported on June 4, but back then only four of the cases were locally transmitted. The third-highest number of cases recorded was on Mar 26 where 235 cases were reported (comprised 27 imported cases and 208 local transmissions).

Now, can you see that all the top-3 highest cases (Mar 26, June 4 and Oct 1) happened during Muhyiddin administration? Therefore, even if it’s true that the Tabligh religious gathering was Pakatan Harapan’s fault, which is not, the Tabligh cluster had ended on July 8. No matter how one spins and twists, the latest new wave – Third Wave – is the fault of Muhyiddin government.

According to health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah, of the 260 new cases, 259 was domestically transmitted infections. Sabah topped the list with 118 new cases, followed by Kedah (98), Kuala Lumpur (13) and Selangor (13), Johor (5), Putrajaya (5), Terengganu (2), Perlis (2), Melaka (1), Pahang (1) and Penang (1). But the worst has just begun.

Today (Oct 2), it hit a new record – 287 cases – all of which are local transmissions. The health ministry said 128 cases are from the Tembok prison cluster in Kedah, while 113 cases in Sabah were from existing clusters. Selangor registered 31 cases, Perak (3), Terengganu (3), Negeri Sembilan (2), Kelantan (2) and 1 case each for Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Pahang and Labuan.

Obviously, Kedah clusters (Sungai Cluster and Tembok Clusters) and Sabah clusters (Benteng Lahat Datu Cluster, Bangau-Bangau Cluster, Quarters Cluster, Jalan Bomba Cluster and Jalan Utara Cluster) happened under the watch of Muhyiddin government. More importantly, in less than 2 weeks since September 20, Covid-19 has spread from Sabah to all other states in Malaysia.

The situation was so bad that 700 police personnel are under 14-day quarantine after being flown to Sabah to assist the state election. This time, PM Muhyiddin cannot hide or run away. Everything started when the power-hungry prime minister “engaged” former Sabah Chief Minister Musa Aman to launch a coup to snatch power from Sabah Chief Minister Shafie Apdal.

Shafie foiled Muhyiddin’s second croup when he decisively advised Sabah Governor to exercise his authority as per Article 21(2) of the Sabah State Constitution to dissolve the Legislative Assembly. During the election campaign from Sept 12 until polling day on Sept 26, social distancing was not fully enforced or practiced.

To make matters worse, politicians, emboldened and complacent with low Covid-19 cases, had taken photographs in crowds without face masks. There was absolutely no action taken against politicians, campaign volunteers or supporters who breached the health SOP (standard operating procedure). This is where the government revealed its hypocrisy and double standard.

The government has proudly announced thousands of arrests against people for patronising pubs or nightclubs. Hilariously, not a single cluster emerges from these pubs going people, despite months of arrests. But clusters of new Covid-19 cases spread like wildfire just from the Sabah state election. Ministry of Health also did not mandate 14-day quarantine for Sabah arrivals in the Peninsular.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah justified that 14-day quarantine was not mandatory for Sabah arrivals in the Peninsular because not all arrivals returned from red zones. Politicians who did not undergo a 14-day home quarantine included Ministers Annuar Musa, Zuraida Kamaruddin, Najib Razak and of course, Prime Minister Muhyiddin himself.

Even though politicians who received “special treatment” were initially tested negative at the KLIA (Kuala Lumpur International Airport) upon return from Sabah, it was not foolproof. For example, Melaka assemblyman Amiruddin Yusof revealed how the health authorities told him his test was negative, only to admit there was a mistake and he actually tested positive.

Politicians, especially ministers in the Muhyiddin government, often ignore the 14-day self quarantine at home as a preventive measure. For example, the prime minister had quietly granted permission to his Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister – Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali – to visit Turkey from July 3-7. Upon his return from Istanbul, he skipped the 14-day mandatory quarantine.

Today, close to 2 months after the defiant minister was exposed to having breached the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, he remains untouchable. The police and the Attorney General’s Chambers have been insulting people’s intelligence by repetitively passing around investigation papers to each other, as if the case was more sophisticated than 1MDB scandal.

Is the backdoor government going to blame Pakatan Harapan or even play the racist card – accusing the Chinese-dominated DAP party of spreading the Kedah and Sabah clusters this round? More importantly is this – will Muhyiddin courageously take the blame for the new wave of Covid-19, the same way he shamelessly took the credit for successfully containing the pandemic?

Interestingly, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today urged all Malaysians to continue to be vigilant and to obediently follow the SOP to control the pandemic. Exactly why was he so afraid of speaking the truth – that the government is responsible for the current new wave, which would not have happened had PM Muhyiddin not excessively power-hungry?

In June, the same Dr Noor Hisham said he was impressed and praised PM Muhyiddin for his courage in implementing MCO (movement control order) or partial lockdown. Now, will the health director-general dare to condemn his boss for being pathetically weak in enforcing the SOP, leading to ministers and politicians spreading the virus from Sabah to the rest of the country?

FINANCE TWITTER

