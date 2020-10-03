NO PLANS FOR LOCKDOWN IN SELANGOR – WHERE COVID-19 SPREADING IS FASTER THAN IN SABAH: YET IN SABAH, SCHOOLS MAY CLOSE FOR 2 WEEKS AFTER TEACHER DIES

PUTRAJAYA: There are no plans to enforce lockdown measures in Selangor despite the surge in Covid-19 cases in the state, says the Health Ministry.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said although the infectivity rate in Selangor has risen to 1.9 Rt, he believed the state would be able curb the spread of the virus.

“Although the Rt value in Selangor has gone up to 1.9, we have already implemented the necessary public health intervention work.

“Hopefully, we will be able to curb the spread of infections among the positive Covid-19 cases and clusters.

“If we can do what we did in Kedah, where we reduced the Rt value to less than 0, then we can control this.

“Measures have been taken.

“There have not been any discussions on whether a lockdown will be implemented,” said Dr Noor Hisham at a press conference on Friday (Oct 2).

He said in implementing a lockdown or state of emergency, the country must make the right balance between health and economy.

On Wednesday (Sept 30), Dr Noor Hisham said Selangor’s 1.95 Rt was much higher than Sabah.

This was due to a surge in daily new infections from two to three cases, to 10 to 15 cases.

On Friday, Selangor recorded 31 new Covid-19 cases and two new clusters.

There were 13 cases that involved individuals who had recently travelled to Sabah, the epicentre of the current Covid-19 wave.

The two new clusters are also related to Sabah. ANN

All Sabah schools may close for two weeks after teacher dies from suspected Covid-19 infection

PETALING JAYA: All schools in Sabah could be closed for two weeks following the death of a teacher on Friday (Oct 2) due to suspected Covid-19 infection, according to a source.

Confirmation is pending from the Education Ministry.

Meanwhile, Sabah Education Department (JPN) director Dr Mistrine Radin said details of the teacher’s death were confidential.

Dr Mistirine confirmed that a male teacher had died but she was unable to give further details.

She said all 50 schools in the district had been closed due to an enhanced movement control order (MCO) taking effect until Oct 12.

A check with the Semporna Hospital in Sabah confirmed that a teacher had died there.

Semporna is among the four red zone districts under enhanced MCO.

There are a total of 388 Covid-19 cases in Semporna as of Oct 1. The other red zones are Tawau with 781 cases, Lahad Datu (304) and Kunak 149 cases. ANN

