AGONG FINALLY BACK TO WORK AFTER ‘GRADUAL RECOVERY’ – WILL UMNO & ANWAR CHICKEN OUT OF ‘TAKEOVER PLAN’ TO OUST MUHYIDDIN?

THE Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, who underwent treatment at the National Heart Institute (IJN), was discharged today.

Istana Negara’s Comptroller of the Royal Household Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said Al-Sultan Abdullah, who was accompanied by the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, left the institute at 12.40pm.

“Alhamdulillah, the King has gradually recovered. On the advice of IJN medical experts, he will rest at Istana Negara,” he told Bernama when contacted.

According to Ahmad, Al-Sultan Abdullah had performed Friday prayers as soon as he arrived at Istana Negara.

The King was admitted to the IJN on September 21 to undergo treatment for food poisoning.

A subsequent magnetic resonance imaging scan on September 22 showed he had also suffered injuries while playing sports.

– Bernama

