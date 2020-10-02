RECORD-BREAKING HIGH – MALAYSIA CHALKS 287 NEW CASES – WITH KEDAH NOW OUTSTRIPPING SABAH

A RECORD number of 287 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in Malaysia in the past 24 hours, said Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today.

This brings the total number of accumulated cases to 11,771.

Kedah had the highest number of cases with 129, followed by Sabah with 113.

Both Selangor and Kuala Lumpur had 31 cases each.

The highest number of cases in a single day before this was 277 on June 4. Before that, Malaysia had recorded a record high of 235 cases on March 26.

