MORE THAN 90% IN UMNO WANTS TIES WITH ‘UNGRATEFUL MONSTER’ BERSATU TO BE CHOPPED? BUT ZAHID TOO CHICKEN: ‘WHETEHR ALLY WITH ANWAR OR TRIGGER SNAP GE, DOESN’T MATTER – JUST DO IT!’

if a referendum is held among UMNO members on cooperation with Bersatu in the next GE15, it seems that less than 10 percent agree.

Similarly, if a referendum is held on whether UMNO should share seats with Bersatu, especially in areas that are usually contested by the party, it seems that almost no one agrees with the matter.

Although Bersatu is now leading the PN government with Muhyiddin Yassin as Prime Minister, the party’s life in the next GE depends a lot on UMNO’s kindness.

Without cooperation and support, especially UMNO is generous to tolerate in terms of seat distribution, Bersatu has no room left to breathe fresh air in its future journey.

This Bersatu is just like a lotus flower – ‘gah’ on the surface but the roots do not even grip the ground.

In the last GE14, they depended a lot on the PKR and DAP party machinery and in the next GE, they hope to ride on the UMNO and Pas party machinery.

That is Bersatu, especially since Muhyiddin who leads Bersatu does not have an aura like Tun Mahathir Mohamad during the last GE14.

UMNO’s stand against Bersatu at this time is very clear that they support Muhyiddin and are in the PN government only until the term of Parliament GE14 is over.

For GE15, UMNO only wants to be committed in its cooperation with Pas in Muafakat Nasional or MN and that is why UMNO officially refused to join the PN coalition.

With this situation, even though Muhyiddin has registered PN, Bersatu’s position is still volatile because if UMNO refuses to be tolerant in terms of seats, the party has no chance to survive.

Following the Sabah PRN showing that Bersatu does not respect UMNO where from the beginning Muhyiddin had named Hajiji as Chief Minister, even though the party was only a fragment of UMNO, then tried to break the promise of distributing the minister’s quota to Bung Mokhtar Radin, it is clear that Bersatu is not a good friend to share power .

From the beginning, Bersatu should have respected UMNO’s bigger position and many of its MPs supported Muhyiddin, but Muhyiddin seemed to be disparaging UMNO by announcing Hajiji’s name as Chief Minister without any consultation with UMNO.

Now, after the PRN is over, it seems that many UMNO leaders are increasingly aware that they are not only being played by Bersatu, but will be “killed” in the future if they continue to be with the party.

UMNO President Zahid Hamidi, Deputy President, Mohamad Hasan and his other senior leaders began to speak about the new direction they want to go through to face the next GE.

UMNO’s decision not to join PN is the right action, but wanting to stay with Bersatu until the next GE, is probably not the right decision.

This is because for seven months together, it has clearly shown that Bersatu wants to monopolize, control and weaken UMNO through the power accumulated in the hands of Muhyiddin and several senior ministers from Bersatu who are close to the Prime Minister such as Hamzah Zainuddin and Azmin Ali.

If they are together for a long time, UMNO will continue to be weakened and its relationship with Pas will also be broken which the ultimate goal is for Bersatu to continue to dominate the government for a longer period.

In this case, UMNO should not delay any longer and must leave the PN government quickly, regardless of whether by supporting Anwar Ibrahim to form a new government or so that re-election can be held immediately.

Importantly, leaving the PN government and retracting support for Muhyiddin is an option that should not be delayed for UMNO.

The quicker to act, the brighter the hope for UMNO to regain control of Putrajaya as before, but for Bersatu, once it has succeeded in defeating UMNO since the last GE14, the intention to bury UMNO will continue to grow.

Based on the current support of the people to UMNO in several previous by-elections and in the Sabah PRN, there is no doubt that it has recovered and is at a good level, then the future of the party is actually more bright if without Bersatu, but Bersatu has almost no future without UMNO with him.

Choose which one – do you want UMNO to survive or let Bersatu “kill” UMNO?

THE ABOVE IS A GOOGLE TRANSLATE OF THE STORY BELOW:

UNTUK KEMBALI KUASAI PUTRAJAYA, UMNO MESTI SEGERA TINGGALKAN BERSATU

Kalau diadakan pungutan suara di kalangan ahli-ahli UMNO tentang kerjasama dengan Bersatu dalam PRU15 akan datang, rasanya tidak sampai 10 peratus yang bersetuju.

Begitu juga kalau diadakan pungutan suara tentang perlukah UMNO berkongsi kerusi dengan Bersatu, terutama di kawasan yang biasa ditandingi parti itu, agaknya hampir tidak ada yang setuju dengan perkara itu.

Meskipun Bersatu kini mengetuai kerajaan PN dengan Muhyiddin Yassin sebagai Perdana Menteri, nyawa parti itu dalam PRU akan datang banyak bergantung kepada ihsan UMNO.

Tanpa kerjasama dan sokongan, lebih-lebih lagi murah hati UMNO untuk bertoleransi dari segi pembahagian kerusi, Bersatu tiada ruang lagi untuk menghirup udara segar dalam perjalanan masa depannya.

Bersatu ini hanya umpama bunga teratai – gah di permukaan tetapi akar umbinya tidak pun mencengkam tanah.

Dalam PRU14 lalu, mereka banyak bergantung kepada jentera parti PKR dan DAP dan dalam PRU akan datang, mereka mengharap menumpang jentera parti UMNO dan Pas pula.

Itulah Bersatu, lebih-lebih lagi Muhyiddin yang menerajui Bersatu tidaklah mempunyai aura seperti Tun Mahathir Mohamad ketika PRU14 lalu.

Pendirian UMNO terhadap Bersatu ketika ini amat jelas iaitu mereka menyokong Muhyiddin dan berada dalam kerajaan PN hanyalah sehingga penggal Parlimen PRU14 ini berakhir saja.

Untuk PRU15, UMNO hanya mahu komited dalam kerjasamanya dengan Pas dalam Muafakat Nasional atau MN dan sebab itulah UMNO menolak untuk menyertai gabungan PN secara rasmi.

Dengan keadaan ini, walaupun Muhyiddin telah mendaftarkan PN, kedudukan Bersatu masih lagi terumbang-ambing kerana jika UMNO menolak untuk bertoleransi dalam soal kerusi, parti itu tiada peluang lagi untuk terus bernyawa.

Berikutan PRN Sabah yang memperlihatkan Bersatu tidak menghormati UMNO di mana sejak awal Muhyiddin telah menamakan Hajiji sebagai Ketua Menteri, walaupun parti itu hanya serpihan UMNO, kemudian cuba memungkiri janji pengagihan kouta menteri kepada Bung Mokhtar Radin, nyata bahawa Bersatu bukanlah rakan yang baik untuk berkongsi kuasa.

Sepatutnya sejak awal lagi Bersatu menghormati kedudukan UMNO yang lebih besar dan ramai Ahli Parlimennya pula menyokong Muhyiddin, namun Muhyiddin seperti memperlekehkan UMNO dengan mengumumkan nama Hajiji sebagai Ketua Menteri tanpa sebarang perundingan dengan UMNO.

Kini, selepas PRN berakhir, nampaknya ramai pemimpin UMNO makin sedar mereka bukan saja sedang dipermainkan oleh Bersatu, malah bakal “dibunuh” masa depannya jika terus bersama parti itu.

Presiden UMNO, Zahid Hamidi, Timbalan Presiden, Mohamad Hasan dan lain-lain pemimpin kanannya mula bersuara tentang hala tuju baru yang mahu dilalui untuk menghadapi PRU akan datang.

Tindakan UMNO tidak menyertai PN adalah suatu tindakan yang betul, tetapi ingin terus berada bersama Bersatu sehingga PRU akan datang, barangkali bukan suatu keputusan yang tepat.

Ini kerana selama tujuh bulan bersama selama ini jelas menampakkan Bersatu ingin membolot, menguasai dan melemahkan UMNO melalui kuasa yang terkumpul di tangan Muhyiddin dan beberapa menteri kanan daripada Bersatu yang rapat dengan Perdana Menteri seperti Hamzah Zainuddin dan Azmin Ali.

Jika lebih lama bersama, UMNO akan terus dilemah serta hubungannya dengan Pas juga akan dipecah-perintahkan yang tujuan akhirnya ialah agar Bersatu terus unggul menguasai kerajaan untuk tempoh yang lebih lama.

Dalam hal ini, UMNO tidak harus berlengah lagi dan mesti cepat keluar daripada kerajaan PN, tidak kira sama ada dengan menyokong Anwar Ibrahim membentuk kerajaan baru atau supaya pilihanraya semula dapat diadakan segera.

Yang penting, keluar daripada kerajaan PN dan menarik sokongan terhadap Muhyiddin adalah pilihan yang tidak boleh dilengah-lengahkan lagi buat UMNO.

Lagi cepat bertindak, lagi cerah harapan untuk UMNO kembali menguasai Putrajaya seperti sebelum ini, sebaliknya bagi Bersatu pula, sekali ia sudah berjaya mengalahkan UMNO sejak PRU14 lalu, selamanya niat untuk menguburkan UMNO itu tetap membara.

Berdasarkan sokongan semasa rakyat kepada UMNO dalam beberapa PRK sebelum ini dan di PRN Sabah, tidak dinafikan ia telah pulih dan berada di tahap yang baik, maka masa depan parti itu sebenarnya lebih berkilau jika tanpa bersama Bersatu, tetapi Bersatu hampir tiada masa depan jika tiada UMNO bersamanya.

Pilihlah mana satu – mahu UMNO terus hidup atau merelakan Bersatu “mematikan” UMNO?

-https://shahbudindotcom.net/

