NO WAY! JEFFREY SAYS TO PAS JOINING THE SABAH CABINET VIA MUHYIDDIN’S BACKDOOR – YET NOT KNOWN FOR PRINCIPLES HIMSELF, WHAT WILL JEFFREY SAY WHEN PAS USURPS HIS NEWLY-MINTED DCM POST?

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan has rejected a proposal that a Pas representative will be appointed to the Sabah state assembly and occupy a position in the Law and Native Affairs Ministry.

He said the suggestion was made to create disharmony and hatred in the state.

“I’ve heard this rumour and fake news. These people are irresponsible for creating concern, saying (a Pas representative) will be appointed as the law and native affairs ministry. No such thing.

“I know, because the person who is going to be appointed, is somebody else. The person to be appointed to look after native affairs is also someone else … So don’t worry about that,” he said.

Jeffrey, who is in charge of the Agriculture and Fisheries portfolio, was speaking to reporters after clocking in for his first day as a state Minister at the Wisma Pertanian here, today.

Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa had raised concern among Sabahans over a recent tweet, in which he proposed that a Pas representative be among six people appointed to the state Cabinet.

This prompted netizens to create an online petition to protest the proposal. The petition states that Sabahans did not vote for nor support Pas.

They added that such a move also violates the mandate given by the people to support Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, of which Pas is not a part.

The petition also notes that the state’s people have the right to choose leaders appointed among local parties, adding that Pas’ ideology is contrary to the way of life of Sabahans.

In his tweet, Annuar also speculated that two other appointed elected representatives could come from Umno, while three others from Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR).

On this, Jeffrey, who is STAR president, said the proposal was just Annuar’s view.

He reminded the people to be careful with what they read on social media platforms, as many false rumours are spread.

Commenting on Annuar’s statement, the new Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) state government said it cannot allow a Chinese minister to represent the Chinese community, as all candidates from minority groups lost in the state election.

“We don’t have to worry about that, because we will be looking at all angles, including the Chinese community, so that no one would be left behind. We will look after all. We don’t just focus on specific communities,” he added.

NST

