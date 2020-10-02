AFTER HIS LOYALIST GIVES ZAHID 7 DAYS TO EXPLAIN ‘WEAKNESS’ IN DEALING WITH BERSATU – NAJIB PLAYS THE HYPOCRITE AMID PUBLIC OUTCY OVER COVID-19: ‘IT’S SHAFIE & PAKATAN’S FAULT FOR SPIKE IN NEW CASES’ – YET UMNO LEADERS WHO CAMPAIGNED THERE TESTED POSITIVE, POSSIBLY BRINGING THE VIRUS FROM THE PENINSULA – AND ANNUAR MUSA SO ARROGANT HE DOESN’T BOTHER TO SELF-QUARANTINE ON RETURN FROM SABAH

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysians took to social media Friday to lambast the country’s politicians for violating social distancing protocols and refusing to self-isolate, after the country recorded its second-highest spike in daily coronavirus cases following a state election last week.

The South-east Asian country has reported a steady climb in cases after an increase in travellers to Sabah, on Borneo island, ahead of its state polls last Saturday. On Thursday, Malaysia recorded 260 new infections, the highest since its June 4 peak of 277.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s government has drawn criticism for failing to impose controls such as mandatory screening for travellers from Sabah prior to the election, and for allowing people to cut short a 14-day home quarantine order if they tested negative for the virus.

Muhyiddin’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but health officials have defended not announcing control measures sooner, saying authorities did not want to discourage Sabah voters from returning home to cast their ballots.

The hashtags #PoliticiansCauseVirus and #MinisterCluster were trending on Twitter in Malaysia on Friday after ministers and political figures were reported attending public events upon their return from campaigning in the state.

At least two politicians tested positive on the campaign trail, while cases linked to travel to Sabah have been recorded in all 13 Malaysian states.

“Why didn’t you quarantine yourself for 14 days?” Twitter user @safiqshahid asked Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa who posted photos of himself at a business congress after returning from Sabah this week.

In a statement, Annuar’s press secretary denied that the minister had breached quarantine rules, saying he had already completed self-isolation and tested negative days before the election.

Some Twitter users also raised concerns over risks posed by national elections, which could be called as early as this year amid uncertainty over the stability of the ruling alliance, which has a two-seat majority in Parliament.

Muhyiddin is facing a leadership challenge from Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who said last week he had secured the support from a majority of lawmakers to form a government.

Malaysia has reported a total of 11,484 coronavirus cases so far, including 136 deaths. — Reuters

Najib blames Shafie, Pakatan for Covid-19 spike

FORMER prime minister Najib Razak has blamed Warisan’s Mohd Shafie Apdal and Pakatan Harapan (PH) for causing the spike in Covid-19 cases with the Sabah state elections.

Najib, who was in Sabah to campaign for the September 26 polls, said Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Barisan Nasional (BN) should not be blamed, as both coalitions never wanted a state election.

“It’s not fair to blame PN/BN because we really didn’t want state elections in Sabah.

“The election happened because several PH assemblymen lost confidence in Shafie (as chief minister) and switched their support to Musa Aman. But even though Musa had a clear majority, the Sabah governor refused to accept him… and followed Shafie’s advice to dissolve the state assembly to pave the way for elections,” Najib said in a Facebook post.

Shafie announced the legislative assembly’s dissolution on July 30 after obtaining the Yang di-Pertua Negeri’s consent.

Warisan and PH, however, have claimed that the dissolution and subsequent polls came about because of inducements and bribes offered to assemblymen to join Musa’s side.

Najib’s remarks come after Malaysia reported 260 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, the second-highest daily tally in the country since 277 cases were reported on June 4.

The spike in cases began in Sabah in early September, and increased in the last few days following the state polls.

Najib also blamed PH politicians and supporters for worsening the situation, highlighting Seputeh MP Teresa Kok’s statement on September 13 where she questioned if a proposal for mandatory 14-day quarantine for those returning to the peninsula from Sabah was part of PN’s move to exploit the Covid-19 pandemic to prevent Sabahans from returning to the state to vote.

Najib also highlighted a press statement by election watchdog Bersih 2.0 on the same issue. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

