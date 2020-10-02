FAREWELL LIEW VUI KEONG – SURELY ONE SABAH’S TRUEST SONS: IN SHOCK DEVELOPMENT, EX-LAW MINISTER & WARISAN CHAIRMAN PASSES AWAY AFTER LUNG INFECTION

Former de facto law minister and Warisan permanent chairperson Liew Vui Keong has passed away.

Warisan deputy president Darell Leiking and Sandakan MP Vivian Wong confirmed the Batu Sapi MP’s passing with Malaysiakini.

His personal aide said he passed away at about 11:50am at a hospital in Kota Kinabalu.

He leaves behind his wife and four children.

Liew had been warded since early this week for a lung infection and was reportedly in a coma. He had earlier sought treatment for a slipped disc.

He did not contest in the recent Sabah state election nor did he campaign

Prior to joining Warisan in 2018, Liew had been a long-time member of BN component party Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and was its president from 2006 to 2014.

Under LDP, he won the Sandakan seat in 12th general election and was appointed deputy federal minister for international trade and industry from 2008 to 2009 under the Abdullah Ahmad Badawi administration.

When Najib Abdul Razak became prime minister, Liew was made deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Department for legal affairs from 2009 to 2013.

After winning the Batu Sapi seat as a Warisan candidate in the last general election, he was made Minister in Prime Minister’s Department for legal affairs.

He held this position until the Pakatan Harapan government’s collapse in February this year.

MKINI

