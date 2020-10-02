COUNTDOWN TO D-DAY NEXT WEEK, YET ANWAR’S ‘MAJORITY’ STILL A GUESSING GAME – BECAUSE HE’S TOTALLY DEPENDENT ON UMNO – THE MOST VOLATILE, TOXIC & RACIST GAS IN TOWN: IF UMNO COMES IN BUT DAP GOES OUT – ‘WANNABE’ ANWAR STILL HAS ZERO

‘Restoring people’s mandate’ discussed at Harapan meeting

Scant details on Anwar’s takeover bid, DAP hopes to see proof

Malaysia Bharu: I don’t think the DAP, or anyone else for that matter, needs to get overly anxious or have their knickers in a twist over who is who in PKR leader Anwar Ibrahim’s so-called majority to take over the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

One thing that’s evident at this juncture though is Anwar’s so-called majority is made possible through Umno defectors, precisely the kind that brought down the legitimate Pakatan Harapan government.

Anwar’s move is insane, bearing in mind that Harapan and its supporters are still smarting from the betrayal of Bersatu, a party almost entirely of Umno defectors.

We have also witnessed the happenings in Sabah where the legitimate Warisan government was brought down by the defectors who were lured with money and positions.

Defection in the name of money and positions is the curse of our corrupt political system

It is inconceivable that PKR and Anwar, who base their struggle on the principle of reform as its core value, see fit to claim the right to the prime ministership riding on the back of Umno defectors noted for their corruption and treachery.

Anwar’s latest, in his series of ventures to capture the premiership, would likely to have one of the most devastating effects on Harapan as a whole at the polls.

PKR and those who support their tryst with Umno defectors to take over the government will be responsible for the end results. They will do so at their own peril.

Capo: DAP leader Anthony Loke, you and your party have been pushing and harassing Anwar non-stop to get the required numbers to reclaim the people’s mandate.

As Anwar said in the press conference, he will only divulge the details of the government takeover to the Agong first. So, please wait.

The DAP has somehow become a lallang. One minute you want Dr Mahathir Mohamad to be the prime minister, next you want Warisan president Shafie Apdal instead. No wonder, Warisan lost the Sabah election. It’s because he associates with Mahathir.

When are you going to support Anwar 100 percent? When Mahathir imported the MPs from Umno, including Hamzah Zainuddin, into Harapan, the DAP meekly submitted to his whims and fancies.

Any number of MPs from Umno or other parties who can help Anwar regain the people’s mandate will be considered a million times better than the traitors who were responsible for the collapse of Harapan government.

Anonymous_ 15897060865429524: @Capo, based on your comments, it’s obvious you are a big fan of Anwar. For the record, I am neither Anwar’s fan nor I hate him. To me, he is just another politician – sometimes they do good, sometimes they do bad.

Anwar has good qualities. He is a good talker. Charismatic to some degree. And he claims a moderate stance (although his “don’t spook the Malays” viewpoint is quite revealing).

Nonetheless, this recent action by him indicates that he is consumed by a desire to be the PM. It is his overriding goal. To be the PM at any cost, principles be damned.

He is willing to sleep with the devil, but in this case, it looks like the devil preyed on Anwar’s vanity and lust.

I am sure you will disagree with me. To you, Anwar can do no wrong. That’s okay. We are all entitled to different views.

EvinK: DAP is like a friend who, after finding a new cooler friend, forgets their old loyal friends. They are like adolescent brats and have become terribly annoying after losing the federal government.

Either you unconditionally support your coalition partners, like Amanah has, or you don’t. The DAP we see today is akin to Umno in PN – wanting to first see how things benefit them in exchange for their full support.

I never thought I’d feel this way about the DAP, but here we are.

Justice: The DAP always associates itself with Mahathir who is dead against Anwar becoming prime minister. So why should Anwar disclose important details to the DAP?

Warisan lost the recent Sabah state election precisely and mainly because Sabahans, especially the Kadazan Dusun Murut (KDM), hated Warisan’s association with Mahathir whom they see as the master of the Project IC for the Pendatang Tanpa Izin (PTI) which resulted in the local Sabahans being systematically outnumbered now.

That was also the main reason Upko lost because the KDM are against Upko associating with Warisan, which they perceive as a puppet of Mahathir.

Daylight: It’s the right decision not to disclose the details until after meeting the Agong. Who knows, there could be Trojan horses inside the Harapan presidential council or some loose mouths could let the cat out of the bag.

Of course, PN leaders are dying to know who those Umno MPs who support Anwar are, and once they know, they will leave no stones unturned to win them over with lots of incentives.

Cogito Ergo Sum: As each hour passes, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and his lot have a tighter grip of the situation in the country.

Shafie, being the gentleman he is, did not use the government machinery to get his message through to the rural areas during the campaign for the recently concluded Sabah state election.

This backdoor lot did not even bat an eyelid to use all the machinery and offer goodies to the constituents. How do you fight that?

Harapan had that one chance but imploded within and broke up. I think the coalition is now a long-forgotten myth.

We are well on the way to being entrenched in an old vicious administration that is only for itself. Forget the people or their mandate.

