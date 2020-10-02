THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS ‘UNITY’ WHEN IT COMES TO MALAY POLITICS – CAN MAT HASAN SURVIVE THE HARDBALL POLITICS OF MUHYIDDIN & HAMZAH? PERHAPS MAT HASAN IS ONLY TOO HAPPY FOR MUHYIDDIN TO JAIL HIS BOSSES ZAHID & NAJIB SO HE CAN REPLACE THEM – EVEN IF IT MEANS UMNO STAYS NO.2 & FAST-SHRINKING WHILE BERSATU STAYS NO.1 & FAST-GROWING

Zahid must give clear direction to UMNO

promises also almost broken

UMNO conceded Sabah chief ministerto Bersatu despite winning most seats

Zahid must guide if UMNO should keep alliances that dont benefit, Tok Mat



if should continue cooperation with political rivals,” he said

anger among members over how Umno treated in Sabah election

Tok Mat remarks reflect Umno views towards Bersatu and PN

UMNO and Bersatu maintained hostile alliance

Tok Mat said Sabah could foretell UMNO’s fate

Sabah requires Umno to rethink its political approach

Umno’s survival, influence, visibility threatened

will ultimately weaken Umno

Umno should cooperate only with PAS and BN

Umno and Bersatu cold towards one another

review of Umno’s support for PN could make Muhyiddin vulnerable to Anwar

My comments :

Keadaan Zahid macam ini. Dia perlu selamatkan tengkok dia dahulu. So UMNO kena tunggu lama juga untuk Bas Kuning masuk Brown Garden. Sebab Bas Kuning tak masuk Brown Garden dah.

Tok Mat harus faham UMNO kalah 15 kerusi di Sabah. Daripada 29 kerusi dulu, kali ini UMNO menang 14 saja. Half of UMNO is gone.

Bicara mahkamah sedang jalan, Presiden tunggu kena kapak. Timbalan Chief Minister tunggu kena kapak, Malu lah brader. Semua akan kena kapak.

Tok Mat kena tunjuk red card saja kepada Wak Jahid. Kick him out. UMNO akan lega. Tak payah tanggung kemaluan besar.

-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

