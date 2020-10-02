BOMBSHELL – THE CESSPIT THAT IS NOW MALAY POLITICS IS SET TO EXPLODE: IRONICALLY NAJIB & ZAHID NOW THE MOST ‘TRANSPARENT’ – EVERYONE KNOW THEY ONLY WANT TO STAY OUT OF JAIL; UNLIKE DEVIOUS BUT WEAK COLLEAGUES MAT HASAN, KHAIRY, HISHAM & KU LI WHO PLAY BOTH SIDES SO THAT MUHYIDDIN WILL PACK NAJIB & ZAHID OFF TO JAIL FOR THEM TO TAKE OVER UMNO’S LEADERSHIP – EVEN IF IT MEANS UMNO BECOMES NO.2 & BERSATU NO.1; WHEREAS ‘EVIL’ TRIO OF MUHYIDDIN-AZMIN-HAMZAH’S GRAND PLAN IS TO JAIL NAJIB & ZAHID BEFORE MERGING BERSATU OR REJOINING UMNO WITH THEMSELVES AS THE PARTY’S NEW TOPLEADERSHIP

Politics | October 2, 2020 by | 0 Comments

   

      

   

    

    

     

     

Bung Moktar - Wife Zizie

    

     

    

    

    

    

     

     

zahid-hamidi-jaguh-kampong-village-champion

   

  

     

      

       

FINANCE TWITTER

.

 

Copyright © 2020 | Malaysia Chronicle