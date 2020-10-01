NOW PLAYING THE MAGNANIMOUS STATESMAN, ‘LITTLE SNAKE’ BERSATU OFFERS TRUCE – WHILE ‘BIG PYTHON’ UMNO REDUCED TO GRIPING IN PUBLIC ABOUT BEING BULLIED: AFTER TICKING OFF FROM HIS OWN NO.2, ZAHID PROMISES ‘COMPREHENSIVE POST-MORTEM’ – BUT WHAT ELSE CAN HE DO WITH UMNO SPLIT DOWN THE LINE & NO GUTS TO TAKE ON MUHYIDDIN & CO

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has promised a “comprehensive post-mortem” report which would be discussed by the party’s leadership.

This followed prodding by his deputy Mohamad Hasan, who complained about the party’s auxiliary position in the new Sabah government.

“The party’s direction after the Sabah elections will be discussed at the political bureau and brought to the supreme council.

“This is an important matter. It is not appropriate for me to speak or make decisions without consensus,” he said.

Zahid’s decision to use the term “post-mortem” was indicative of his personal unhappiness with the arrangement in Sabah, which saw the party failing to secure the chief minister position in Sabah.

This was despite Umno being the single party with the most legislative assembly seats within the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah alliance.

Tense negotiations within GRS resulted in the chief ministership going to Bersatu – an Umno splinter party.

In a statement earlier today, Mohamad claimed that party members were unhappy with the arrangement in Sabah and thus they were looking to Zahid for guidance and a clear direction.

He warned that if Umno were to continue to give up on its strongholds, like in Sabah, then the party’s influence would continue to wane.

Bersatu fielded seven incumbent lawmakers during the Sabah election last Saturday. All seven won their seats during the 2018 election on a BN-Umno ticket.

Bersatu veep urges ceasefire as ties with Umno threaten to fall apart

Bersatu vice-president Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen is calling for a ceasefire between his party, Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Umno-BN, amid escalating tensions.

Rafiq (above) said there must also be immediate efforts to strengthen cooperation between PN and BN.

This comes after Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan threw shade and said cooperating with Bersatu and PN had not benefited Umno and only resulted in the party losing ground.

Umno leaders have been voicing discontent after they had to cede the Sabah chief minister position to Bersatu, despite winning more seats in Saturday’s state election.

In a statement today, Rafiq said the Sabah election actually showed that PN, BN and PBS – which formed Gabungan Rakyat Sabah – each had their own strengths, and that they could not have won on their own.

“Without the involvement and contributions of either party, it won’t be possible to form a new government in Sabah.

“All PN and BN leaders must stop openly arguing, whether through press statements or on social media. Use the right platforms and forums such as closed-door discussions to sort out differences of opinion,” he said.

Rafiq added that attack should be aimed at their enemies and not each other, as this would only erode public confidence in PN and BN.

He urged PN and BN leaders who have made hurtful remarks to apologise and open a new chapter for stronger cooperation between them in the next election.

“All efforts to strengthen cooperation between PN and BN must start now and not at the final moments,” Rafiq said.

The plea for reconciliation is likely aimed to avoid clashes between Umno-BN and Bersatu in the general election.

Umno has been confident that if BN and PAS join forces, it can win the 15th general election without making any concessions to Bersatu.

Prior to the formation of the PN government, the cooperation between Umno and PAS had contributed to Bersatu suffering defeats in the Tanjung Piai and Semenyih by-elections.

Bersatu has a smaller support base than Umno, which has already been fractured after Dr Mahathir Mohamad was expelled from the party.

Mahathir has warned that Bersatu could be wiped out if it contests against Umno and the current opposition in the general election.

MKINI

