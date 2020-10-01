SABAHANS CHOSE RACISM? ‘SO WE HAVE TO RESPECT IT’: ‘NO CHINESE MINISTER FOR SABAH BECAUSE NONE WERE ELECTED,’ ANNUAR MUSA ‘EXPLAINS’ GRS’ STANCE – YET MAKES SPACE FOR PAS APPOINTEE IN SABAH CABINET – WHERE WILL WEE KA SIONG HIDE HIS FACE

Politics | October 1, 2020 by | 0 Comments

PUTRAJAYA ― The new Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) state government could not have a Chinese minister as all candidates from the minority lost in the state election, Tan Sri Annuar Musa said today.

He asserted that this meant there were no Chinese assemblymen who could be made a state minister.

“Actually if you follow Sabah’s tradition, from the three deputy chief minister posts, one will be from a Muslim Bumiputera background, another from a non-Muslim Bumiputera and the last a Chinese.

Annuar also said coincidentally, most of the Chinese background elected representatives were from the Opposition bloc, further cementing the absence of Chinese elected representatives in the government’s side.

However, according to Article 14 of the Sabah state constitution, the Yang di-Pertua Negri may appoint up to six nominated members to the legislative assembly on the recommendation of the state government.

Earlier, Annuar also commented on Sabah’s unique system of nominated assemblymen, and said he expected political ally PAS to receive one of six openings for nominated assemblymen in Sabah, further suggesting that his own party Umno could get two.

PAS did not contest any seat in the Sabah election.

Annuar also said the remaining three could go to Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) allies Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR), and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

The United Association of Private Chinese Secondary School Committees, Sabah (Sabah Dong Zong) previously called for the appointment of Chinese ministers in the newly-formed state Cabinet.

Its chairman Datuk Jimmy Yong Kyok Ming said the Chinese community would not have any channel to convey issues faced by Chinese schools and the community to the state government if the state Cabinet has no Chinese representative.

Although none of the candidates fielded by the Chinese parties in GRS was elected in the Sabah polls, he said the chief minister has the prerogative to appoint six nominated assemblymen. MALAY MAIL

‘Appointing PAS reps into Sabah state assembly detrimental to harmony’

A Sabah DAP state assemblyperson has raised concern over proposals to appoint representatives from PAS into the state assembly and the newly formed state cabinet.

Kapayan assemblyperson Jannie Lasimbang, in a statement today, claimed that PAS was a party that was not open to other beliefs and having its representative in the Sabah government would disrupt the religious and racial harmony.

“Appointing PAS into the state assembly, or worse, into the state cabinet, would end the harmony among the religions and ethnicities that are now enjoyed and nurtured by the people in Sabah,” she said, in response to suggestions made by BN secretary-general Annuar Musa and Terengganu Bersatu chief Razali Idris yesterday.

Annuar mooted for a PAS representative to be among the six appointed Sabah state assemblypersons while Razali suggested that PAS be rewarded for its sacrifice in the recent Sabah state election by appointing its member into the cabinet.

Lasimbang cited the incident where PAS Pasir Puteh MP Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh made a remark on the Bible in Parliament in August that the holy book for Christians was distorted.

“PAS always takes the view of extremists and that would be detrimental to all religions, including Islam, Christian, Tao, Hindu or the beliefs held by the Orang Asal,” Lasimbang stated.

She also challenged the Kadazan Dusun Murut leaders in the governing party such as PBS and Star to make a stand on the issue.

Meanwhile, Lasimbang said she supported another suggestion by Annuar that more women should be appointed as state assemblypersons in Sabah.

“This is because only two female state assemblypersons from Gabungan Rakyat Sabah made it in the Sabah state election. With five more from Warisan, it makes only a total of seven women in the assembly which is less than 10 percent,” Lasimbang said. MKINI

MALAY MAIL / MKINI

.

 

Copyright © 2020 | Malaysia Chronicle