JOHOR DAP YOUTH LEADERS WORKING WITH ‘MOTHER OF TRAITORS’ AZMIN TO GET BACK INTO STATE GOVT? DON’T PUNISH RONNIE LIU FOR SAYING WHAT’S BEING HEARD ON THE GROUND – DAP GRASSROOTS TELL PARTY LEADERS

This came after Liu was issued a show-cause letter by the committee for a comment he made on Facebook, in which he claimed that there are Johor DAP Youth leaders who plan to work with former PKR deputy president Azmin Ali in a bid to return to government.

Petaling Jaya DAP branch member Louis Phan revealed that Liu has given his explanation to the committee, as demanded in the show-cause letter, and a decision by the committee is still pending.

However, Phan voiced concern that Liu would lose the chance to contest in the party election slated at the end of the year if the committee suspends his membership for three to six months as a punishment.

Phan revealed at a press conference yesterday that Liu has explained to the disciplinary committee, as requested.

He said that it would be unfair of the party to take action against Liu, since the latter merely expressed his personal opinion, and did not represent the DAP, when he responded to a comment posted on his Facebook page.

“The party election is coming soon, probably at the end of the year. We don’t want to see Ronnie’s membership suspended for a few months and for him to lose the chance to contest as a central committee member or even to the Selangor state committee,” Phan (above, sitting at left) said.

The press conference was called by seven branches from Petaling Jaya originally, and it garnered support from 84 branches throughout Selangor, he added.

The DAP branch leaders present were from five branches – the Petaling Jaya, Shah Alam, Klang, Kajang and Semenyih branches.

On the other hand, Seksyen 19 Semangat branch chairperson Wong Yau King (above, sitting at right) described Liu as a veteran party leader who is highly respected by the people and the party grassroots.

This is because, according to Wong, Liu has been an outspoken leader and always fights for the people on the frontline, without fear or favour.

Thus, Wong hopes that the DAP would not make a fuss over a small issue, but to encourage more leaders to speak out bravely.

Wong said it was normal for party leaders to exchange views in social media. What Liu did was simply to convey a message to another leader – and he did not make any accusation against anybody.

Klang DAP Socialist Youth wing secretary Simon Kong said: “Since DAP has defended freedom of speech on various issues, we should have democracy within the party too. Any opinion should not be devalued, otherwise, we’re slapping our own faces.

“Ronnie’s comment was just telling what he heard before. He didn’t name or defame anyone. For us, Ronnie is the one who always tries his best to help the people.”

On June 18, Liu posted his personal views on former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad on his Facebook post.

In one posting, Liu responded to Johor DAP treasurer Poh Eng Guan, in which he said: “I received complaints last night that some of the young leaders in your state are now talking about working with AA (Azmin Ali) just to go back to the government. That’s not the way.”

Although Liu didn’t name the ‘young leaders’ or indicate which political party they were from, he received the show cause letter from the party’s disciplinary committee in September.

DAP disciplinary committee chairperson Chong Chieng Jen stated in the letter that he received complaints from the party’s Johor state committee that Liu’s statement implicated the integrity and good name of the young party leaders in Johor.

Thus, Liu was asked to give an explanation on this issue, within 14 days.

