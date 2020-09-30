AFTER SABAH, ABANG JO TO CALL FOR SARAWAK STATE POLLS? GPS HOLDS SECRETIVE MEETING – BUT WITH COVID-19 RAGING ON, EXPECTATIONS ARE POLLS TO BE HELD ‘IN THE NEW YEAR’

SARAWAK Chief Minister Abang Johari Openg was tight lipped on a meeting this morning of the state’s ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak leaders.

When asked about it at a welfare ministry gathering to honour its high performing micro entrepreneurs in Kuching this afternoon, all he would say is it’s “a normal meeting”.

Asked if the meeting discussed the just concluded Sabah election, he said “No”. He also said there’s nothing to learn from the election.

However, sources told The Malaysian Insight the meeting, which was also attended by GPS assemblymen, discussed election preparations.

Each of the assemblymen were reportedly made to state their level of preparation and the implementation of development projects in their respective constituencies.

Abang Johari has to call a state election by June 2021 when the mandate of the administration expires.

The expectation is the election could be held in the new year.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

