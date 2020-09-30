RED ALERT – COVID-19 SPREADING FASTER IN SELANGOR THAN IN SABAH, SAYS HEALTH DG

KUALA LUMPUR: Selangor has recorded a 1.95 Rt, much higher than Sabah, following a surge in daily new infections from two to three cases to 10 to 15 cases.

An Rt value indicates how fast COVID-19 is spreading.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said it took into account the magnitude of the change and showed an increased pandemic risk in the state, if public health prevention measures are not taken.

“The Rt in Sabah has stabilised, although it was still at 1.29 on Tuesday (Sept 29). This situation is still worrying, as it involves a high number of new cases.

“The Rt may go up if we do not take optimal public health intervention measures,” he said in a Facebook posting Wednesday (Sept 30).

Meanwhile, the Rt in Kedah decreased from greater than one (> 1) to 0.65, and it is in line with the decrease in cases in the state, which recorded only two cases in four days.

Dr Noor Hisham said the situation reflected good compliance with the standard operating procedures set.

In this regard, he reminded Malaysians to continue to adhere to the SOPs and measures set by the government. – – Bernama

Covid-19: 89 new cases, two new deaths bring total to 136

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia confirmed 89 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday (Sept 30), a slight improvement from the three days of triple digits in infection increases. In a statement, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said of the country’s 89 new cases, 86 are local transmissions while three are import cases. On Wednesday, Malaysia also discharged 28 patients, which means the total of recoveries is 9,967, or at a rate of 88.8%. The total number of active cases in the country has now gone up to 1,121 cases. Cumulatively, the country’s total of cases since the outbreak began in January is 11,224. Currently, 16 people are being treated at intensive care units, with three of them requiring ventilator support. Dr Noor Hisham also announced two deaths, taking the Covid-19 death toll to 136. The two deaths are detected in Sabah and Kedah. Sabah continues to record the highest number of new Covid-19 infections according to state with 35 cases, followed by Kedah (13), Selangor (10) and Johor (eight).- ANN BERNAMA / ANN

