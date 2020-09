BOMBSHELL – SECRETLY, STEALTHILY MUHYIDDIN IS BUILDING A TOMB FOR UMNO: ALREADY PAS PREFERS BERSATU TO UMNO – WILL ZAHID WAIT FOR MUHYIDDIN TO FINISH BUILDING THE PATHS THAT LEAD TO UMNO’S FINAL RESTING PLACE

Among the parties that caused UMNO to lose in the last GE14 was Bersatu.

Muhyiddin Yassin as the President of Bersatu and Tun Mahathir Mohamad, the Chairman of Bersatu has brought the party to join PH for the purpose of overthrowing UMNO and BN.

After UMNO lost power, the party was invited back together with Bersatu to form a new government, the National Alliance after PH was overthrown by Tun Mahathir himself whose real purpose was because he did not want to transfer power to Anwar Ibrahim.

In the current PN government, although UMNO did not join the coalition, Bersatu remained with the original intention and nawaitu which was to bury UMNO.

If in the past, Bersatu overthrew UMNO through elections, now they are trying to do so through the control of the power game based in the hands of Muhyiddin as Prime Minister.

For Bersatu, just by burying UMNO is the only way to ensure that its future remains in the politics of this country and it is impossible, after toppling it, Bersatu wants to help UMNO live again.

Despite knowing that UMNO did not join PN, Muhyiddin continued his efforts to register the coalition as a legitimate organization.

Whether it is valid, Bersatu’s first step is to persuade and convince Pas to join PN and at the same time, Bersatu also succeeded in persuading and convincing Pas and some UMNO leaders to accept Bersatu’s entry into Muafakat Nasional or MN.

In this regard, Bersatu clearly has the advantage of leading PN and at the same time being in MN, while UMNO is only in MN and not in PN.

In terms of political games, in the event of a clash, Bersatu is not only more profitable because it is in PN and MN, it can even make Pas, which is also in PN and MN, more in favor of it.

It is no secret that Pas’ current inclination is more towards Bersatu than UMNO.

The first proof is in the recent Sabah PRN where the demands for seats and the post of Chief Minister have been successfully swept by Bersatu, even though the party won less seats than UMNO.

Just like in the center where Bersatu defeated UMNO but then UMNO re-appointed Bersatu leader as Prime Minister, in Sabah the situation is the same.

Hajiji Noor who is now the Chief Minister is a former UMNO leader who left the party in congregation as soon as BN lost GE14 until then only Bung Mokhtar was the only UMNO leader with the title of elected representative who is still loyal to UMNO.

Because of his loyalty, Bung Mokhtar was later made the Chairman of UMNO and BN Sabah, a position previously held by Hajiji.

Today, after the Sabah PRN, through the power game accumulated at the hands of Muhyiddin, he was in danger of making Hajiji the Chief Minister, setting aside Bung Mokhtar who was initially named by UMNO as his Chief Minister candidate.

Here, apart from the success of Muhyiddin in placing Hajiji as the Chief Minister as an arrangement, what is no less important is that UMNO was successfully played again by Bersatu.

UMNO used to hope that by supporting Muhyiddin as Prime Minister, the court cases of some of its leaders might be given consideration, but it seems that the roads leading to prisons are more open for them.

In the past, when UMNO only agreed with Pas, UMNO’s hopes of regaining the post of Prime Minister seemed so bright, but now his torch is more to keep Muhyiddin again.

What is clear is that the Sabah PRN is the beginning of the way Bersatu pressured UMNO where after this, in the division of seats at the Parliament level, the same approach will be applied.

The Bersatu pressure on UMNO will definitely be easier if in GE15, like Najib, Zahid Hamidi can not contest again because the court has sentenced him.

With Najib and Zahid Hamidi no longer able to contest, other UMNO leaders have no choice but to be soft on the issue of seats and agree to continue supporting Muhyiddin as Prime Minister.

If after two terms UMNO leaders do not sit in the Prime Minister’s seat, the party will become increasingly irrelevant in the public eye and it is not impossible after that UMNO is proposed to dissolve and subsequently merge with Bersatu.

In the Emirates today sound towards the dissolution of Umno remains strong it sounds as the only way towards the consolidation of Indonesia.

Some leaders of the Emirates, said as UMNO leader who fulfilled his moral corruption and dirty, the Malays can no longer consolidated through the container.

Bersatu also began to show arrogance that the party was more acceptable than UMNO following the Sabah PRN decision and the success of placing Hajiji as Chief Minister, especially with allegations of deficit and so on.

Through Bersatu and no longer in the name of UMNO, Pas is also said to be more ready to establish relations with the coalition of the two parties until the Day of Judgment.

The question is, does UMNO just want to remain silent to see the paths to the tomb that is being built by Bersatu and Muhyiddin to bury the party?

The slower to act, the tighter is the space to save UMNO.

THE ABOVE IS A GOOGLE TRANSLATE OF THE STORY BELOW:

BERSATU SEDANG DIBINA UNTUK GANTI UMNO?

Antara parti yang menyebabkan UMNO kalah dalam PRU14 lalu adalah Bersatu.Muhyiddin Yassin selaku Presiden Bersatu dan Tun Mahathir Mohamad, Pengerusi Bersatu telah membawa parti itu bergabung dengan PH bagi tujuan menumbangkan UMNO dan BN.