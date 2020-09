BOMBSHELL – ZAHID TO BE MADE DPM SHORTLY? MUHYIDDIN NO LONGER HAS ANY EXCUSE – ‘ZAHID NOT ONLY HEADS PARTY WITH MOST MPs IN PN BUT COMPARED WITH SNAKE AZMIN ALI, WHO GOES HERE & THERE PRETENDING AS IF HE’S THE NO.2, ZAHID THE MORE STRATEGIC CHOICE’

Bersatu Sabah Chairman, Hajiji Noor finally took the oath of office as the 16th Chief Minister of Sabah at the State Palace, Kota Kinabalu this morning.

Apart from Hajiji, also sworn in before His Excellency Sabah are three Deputy Chief Ministers namely Sabah BN Chairman, Bung Moktar Radin, Homeland Solidarity Party (Star) Jeffrey Kitingan and Sabah United Party (PBS) Vice President, Joachim Gunsalam.

What is interesting here is of course the appointment of Bung Mokhtar for the number two position of the state government because he is still facing a corruption trial in court.

Previously, he was named as the Chief Minister candidate by BN, but the issue that is often played to deny his appointment is because his court case is still unresolved.

As such, he was allegedly not qualified to be the Chief Minister of Sabah until the court ruled not guilty of his case.

What’s more, the motto of Muhyiddin Yassin’s administration is to prioritize the cleanliness of a candidate who wants to be appointed to fill positions in the government so that he has to pass the SRM and PDRM screening first.

This means that even those who are not clean on the part of the MACC and PDRM cannot be appointed, of course a person who has been charged in court and is still in trial cannot be given any position in the government at all.

The appointment will make those who hold the position have to continue to go to court to attend the trial with the position they are holding.

Like it or not, the situation will definitely give a bad image to the government in the eyes of the people, the world and even the inhabitants of the sky.

But, with the appointment of Bung Mokhtar as the Deputy Chief Minister of Sabah, the stance of Muhyiddin and the PN government seems to have changed and does not matter anymore with the court case that a person is facing.

With this we will see the presence of Bung Mokhtar in court after this is as Deputy Chief Minister.

Great Abah Muhyiddin….

So, together with this latest development, Muhyiddin has no reason not to appoint UMNO President, Zahid Hamidi who also has a court case as Deputy Prime Minister.

With UMNO having the largest number of MPs in PN and Zahid Hamidi’s own position as party leader, he can no longer be denied to fill the number two position in the vacant government and his position with a court case should be pushed aside.

The previous reason that Zahid Hamidi could not be given the post because there is a court case he is facing is no longer applicable with the appointment of Bung Mokhtar as Sabah Deputy Chief Minister.

Compared to Azmin Ali who goes here and there now pretending as if he is the number two position in the government after Muhyiddin, it is more reasonable to give it to Zahid Hamidi.

In this case, Muhyiddin must show his sincerity and should not delay any longer to give the post to Zahid Hamidi.

If he does not do so, it means that Muhyiddin is not really sincere towards UMNO and only wants to use the party as a liner to coat his position as Prime Minister.

After all, if the Deputy Chief Minister goes to court to face a corruption case, it will certainly make Malaysians happier if after this a Deputy Prime Minister will also have to fluctuate the court to resolve his case.

Or, is the appointment of Bung Mokhtar a signal that his case will be dropped and after that Zahid Hamidi’s case will be dropped as well?

THE ABOVE IS A GOOGLE TRANSLATE OF THE STORY BELOW