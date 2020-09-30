‘122 UMNO DIVISION CHIEFS DEMAND ACTION AGAINST ZAHID’ – CLAIMS NAJIB-LINKED BLOG: EVEN IF BERSATU IS NOW THE BIG BROTHER & UMNO THE SMALL BROTHER, IT’S BETTER THAN BEING DOMINATED BY CHINESE DAP, PKR & AMANAH, ACCORDING TO ‘PARTY INSIDERS’

122 Ketua Bahagian Umno are unhappy that Lokman and Zahid support the DAP-backed Anwar. Even though PPBM is playing big brother to Umno, that is still not as bad as being under the domination of a DAP-PKR Pakatan Harapan.

Party insiders say 122 of the 199 Ketua Bahagian Umno want disciplinary action to be taken against Party President Ahmad Zahid Hamidi for breaking ranks and for supporting an Umno-DAP-PKR-PAN alliance.

The Umno-DAP-PKR-PAN alliance supports the ouster of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, to be replaced with Anwar Ibrahim as the new Prime Minister or PM9. In return, Anwar will make sure that the criminal case against Zahid is dropped.

122 out of 199 Ketua Bahagian Umno want action to be taken against Zahid

According to legal circles, there is no way Zahid can avoid conviction, as the case against him is stronger than the case against Najib Tun Razak, who was also convicted.

Lokman Noor Adam was the first to fire the shot today by asking Zahid to pull Umno out of Perikatan Nasional so that the Perikatan Nasional government can collapse and Anwar can take over as Prime Minister.

The Umno Ketua Bahagian are not happy that Lokman and Zahid support the DAP-backed Anwar for Prime Minister

PAS has pledged to continue supporting Muhyiddin and they will leave it to Umno to decide whether they wish to remain in Perikatan Nasional or to leave the ruling government and join DAP-PKR-PAN in Pakatan Harapan.

DAP has decided to remain non-committal and said they will leave it to Anwar to prove he has the numbers. DAP did not say it refuses to work with Umno but only refuses to cooperate with those Umno people facing criminal cases. But if the criminal cases against the Umno leaders are dropped, then that will solve the problem for DAP.

