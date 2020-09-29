WITH ANWAR GOING PM-BONKERS, IT’S NOW EMBARASSING TO BE A PKR MEMBER – CONFIRMED! IT’S ANOTHER NUMBERS ‘SCAM’: ‘I DON’T KNOW, YOU HAVE TO ASK HIM’ – ANTHONY LOKE CAN’T EVEN BE BOTHERED TO ANSWER IF DAP HAS ‘CONFIDENCE’ IN ANWAR’S LATEST TAKEOVER PLAN – RUBBISHES CLAIMS THAT ANWAR TOLD PAKATAN MEETING HE HAD ‘120’ MPs BACKING HIM

The Pakatan Harapan presidential council meeting yesterday touched on PKR president Anwar Ibrahim’s plan to take over the federal government but not much of details were divulged during the gathering, according to DAP national organisation secretary Anthony Loke.

PKR, DAP and Amanah top leaders yesterday gathered at the PKR headquarters in Petaling Jaya, the first presidential council meeting after Anwar claimed in a press conference on Sept 23 that he had secured a majority in the Dewan Rakyat to form the new government and replace Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister.

Expectations were high that the Harapan leadership will give some indication on Anwar’s plan but no details were disclosed after the meeting other than that the matter was “discussed“.

Loke, when contacted, also did not have much to offer. “No progress, that’s all,” he said.

Anwar’s opponents have dismissed his claim as another episode from 2008 when he made a similar claim but nothing materialised.

Anwar’s allies, too, do not appear to be brimming with confidence.

Loke, when asked if the DAP was confident in Anwar’s latest attempt, merely said it was up to Anwar to prove it.

“There is no need to say whether there is confidence or not. It is up to him to prove it.

“I don’t know. You have to ask him,” said the Seremban MP.

Since the meeting yesterday, there has been speculation over what was discussed. For example, Chinese daily Sin Chew Daily, citing sources, claimed Anwar revealed in the meeting that he had the support of more than 120 MPs.

Loke, when asked about this, dismissed the speculation.

“I don’t know where (the media) heard it. Maybe their reporter was in the meeting,” said Loke, who was present during the meeting.

When asked for his own take of the meeting, Loke said there wasn’t much discussion on the issue.

“We didn’t go into the details during the discussion yesterday,” he said.

The DAP previously expressed its ambivalence about the plan as Anwar’s takeover bid will involve Umno MPs.

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng had said it won’t work with Umno leaders such as its president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and former president Najib Abdul Razak, who are facing corruption charges.

Najib was already found guilty in some of the charges against him. He was on July 28 sentenced to 12 years in jail and an RM210 million fine. He is presently out on bail pending appeal.

Malaysiakini understood that Lim did not attend the Harapan presidential council meeting yesterday as he is under quarantine as a precaution against Covid-19 after returning from Sabah where he had campaigned in the state election.

Asked if the DAP raised its reservations during the meeting, Loke said it was still too early as the Harapan allies do not know yet who exactly are the MPs involved.

“We don’t know who is supporting Anwar,” he said.

Anwar had on Wednesday declared that he had secured a “strong, formidable and convincing” majority.

However, he declined to disclose how many MPs are supporting him as he wanted to present them to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong first.

The Agong was admitted to the National Heart Institute since Monday due to food poisoning followed by treatment for sports injury and is not available for an audience yet.

The palace had indicated that the king will be discharged soon.

Muhyiddin’s Perikatan Nasional government has a fragile majority in the Dewan Rakyat, controlling only 113 out of 222 seats. The defection of two MPs is enough to cost Muhyiddin his majority.

However, the opposition is also split. At present, Harapan has 91 MPs in the Dewan Rakyat and need 21 more for a simple majority.

The yet-to-be-registered Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) which has five MPs and is led by former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, has indicated that they won’t support Anwar.

Warisan and Upko, which have 10 MPs, have so far supported Mahathir in the third bloc but could realign following their defeat in the Sabah election last Saturday.

MKINI

