HIS GRAFT CHARGES STILL HANGING OVER HIS HEAD, BUNG NOW GETS THE ‘JUICY’ WORKS MINISTRY – WHERE MULTI-BILLION RINGGIT PROJECTS WILL GO THROUGH HIS HANDS

KOTA KINABALU: Three hours after the swearing-in of Datuk Hajiji Mohd Noor as Chief Minister, there has been a change in portfolio in the Sabah state cabinet.

Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, the Deputy Chief Minister I, who was initially given the Local Government and Housing Minister position, has now been appointed State Works Minister instead.

Meanwhile, Sabah Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) deputy chief Datuk Masidi Manjun will hold two positions in the state cabinet – Local Government and Housing Minister and Finance Minister II.

“Masidi will help me in finance, particularly in resuscitating the state economy and facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Aside from that, five more ministers, as well as assistant ministers, will be sworn in very soon,” he told reporters during a press conference at the Chief Minister’s Office on Tuesday (Sept 29).

Hajiji said the change in portfolio took place because he wanted Masidi to assist him in economic matters in light of the Covid-19 pandemic due to his experience.

Speculation has been rife that there is disgruntlement among Sabah Umno leaders, as Bung was not given the Works Minister position. However, during the press conference, Hajiji denied that there was unhappiness among Umno leaders.

“That is not right. Umno is here, ” he said next to Bung, who was in high spirits.

The state government is now helmed by Gabungan Rakyat Sabah with the support of 41 assemblymen.

