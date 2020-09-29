THIRD STRAIGHT DAY OF TRIPLE-DIGIT SPIKES: 101 NEW CASES AS COVID-19 STAGES A FIERCE COMEBACK – 4 NEW CLUSTERS IN SABAH, SELANGOR & JOHOR

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia confirmed 101 new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday (Sept 29), making it the third consecutive day of triple-digit increases.

In a statement, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 73 of the cases were from Sabah, Selangor (14), Johor (two) and one each from Johor, Kedah, Perak, Melaka and the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur.

There were four import cases while the rest were local transmissions.

Dr Noor Hisham also said four new clusters were detected, of which two were in Sabah and the others in Selangor and Johor.

On Tuesday, Malaysia also discharged 50 patients, which means the total of recoveries is 9,939 or at a rate of 89.3%.

The total number of active cases in the country is now up to 1,062 cases.

Cumulatively, the country’s total number of cases since the outbreak began in January is 11,135.

Currently, 13 people are being treated at intensive care units, with five of them requiring ventilator support.

No fatalities were reported, which means the Covid-19 death toll in the country remains at 134 or at a rate of 1.20%.

